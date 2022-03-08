Dubai, United Arab of Emirates: WayCool Foods, India's largest and fastest growing agri-commerce company, unveiled the ‘most comprehensive tech stack in food supply chain’ on the sidelines of Expo 2020. The company announced its foray into the UAE at the recently held ‘Food for Future Summit’ in Dubai. With the entry into the UAE market, WayCool plans to strengthen its footprint in the Middle East.

The solutions include automation, Internet of Things (IoT), robotics, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and a wide set of modular applications to integrate the food economy enabling stakeholders to increase efficiency by ensuring seamless flow of information, fund, and materials. The solution covers farmers, aggregators, distributors, movers, hoteliers, institutions, FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) companies, food processing organisations, e-commerce, and retailers. Facilitating traceability and end-to-end integration, the tech is aimed to benefit food ecosystem players by reducing food wastage, informed decision making, and real time intelligence.

Commenting on the entry into the UAE market, Mr. Karthik Jayaraman, Co-Founder & Managing Director of WayCool Foods & Products, said, “We are gearing up to open an office in the UAE with plan to strengthen our footprint across the Middle East. We offer an integrated tech solution for the food sector to enhance efficiency and reduce wastage for sustainable living. We entered the regional market in 2021 and now with the first office outside India, we are all set to strengthen our footprint across the market.”

“We are glad to have participated in the ‘Food for Future Summit, contributing to future of agri-tech and food security conversations. We focus on food development and distribution, leverage innovative technology to scale and operate a complex supply chain from soil to sale. By deploying deep tech and automation, we continue to contribute to create a world class, highly efficient, and sustainable food economy of the future,” Mr. Jayaraman added.

WayCool Foods has recently acquired the technology stack of Bengaluru-based agri-tech start up GramworkX, founded by Mr. KA Gopalakrishnan and Ms. Supriya Ananthakrishnan, to integrate farm management systems with WayCool’s soil to sale full stack solution. WayCool will invest USD 1 million in the platform and an additional USD 1 million in the following years.

GramworkX is a cloud-based smart farm resource management tool, which helps farmers guide, optimize and monitor utilisation of water. It quantifies and provides analytical insights into water consumption patterns across fields and soil types and provides data support.

-Ends-

About Waycool

WayCool Foods is India’s largest and fastest-growing agri-commerce company. Focusing on food development and distribution, the company leverages innovative technology to scale and operate a complex supply chain from soil to sale. Through its farmer engagement program - Outgrow, WayCool works with 85000+ farmers. WayCool operates a full stack, broadline product range across multiple channels and categories such as fresh produce, staples, and dairy, serving over 1,00,000 clients in the general trade, modern trade, and food services space. WayCool's consumer brands basket consists of Madhuram, KitchenJi, L'exotique, and Freshey’s, to name a few.

*Source: AETOSWire

For more information contact:

Akshara Suresh

Watermelon Communications

Dubai, UAE

Email: akshara@watermelonme.com