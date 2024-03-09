WAVZ demonstrates a commitment to Egypt's digital services export vision through LEAP participation.

Cairo: WAVZ for Digital Transformation, a leading Egyptian provider of digital solutions and services in the Middle East and Africa is actively participating in the 3rd edition of LEAP, the premier event for tech professionals, held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. LEAP is a global tech event that brings together hundreds of thousands of attendees showcasing the latest technology and its implications on the prosperity of humanity and finding innovative solutions to the key challenges it faces.

WAVZ joins a distinguished group of Egyptian companies showcased at the Chamber of Information and Communications Technology Industry (CIT) pavilion. This participation presents a valuable opportunity for WAVZ to engage with key decision-makers in Saudi Arabia, fostering partnerships with government bodies, academic institutions, and commercial entities, and also, to showcase its latest digital solutions and services capabilities, demonstrating the company's expertise in the rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Eng. Amr Esmat, Managing Director and CEO of WAVZ emphasized, "We're thrilled to participate in this prestigious global tech summit. LEAP provides a platform to explore potential collaborations, delve into cutting-edge solutions, and unlock new avenues for expanding access to Egyptian digital solutions and services in international markets, aligning with the Egyptian government's vision to increase digital service exports”.

Esmat added, “We're further solidifying our commitment through today's strategic partnership agreement with Saudi AZM, a leading company in the field of information technology. This collaboration indicates a significant step forward in WAVZ's expansion across the MEA region.

Eng. Ali AlBalla, CEO of Saudi AZM stated, "We are excited about our partnership with WAVZ, a strategic ally that complements our capabilities and supports the needs of our joint projects. We look forward to a fruitful collaboration and achieving new successes together."

It is worth mentioning that WAVZ's mission is to provide powerful, yet cost-effective digital solutions, which empower organizations to achieve their IT and business goals, navigating the ever-evolving technological landscape with agility and confidence. WAVZ mission extends beyond technology. They foster a thriving environment where their talented team can flourish, contributing their expertise to champion their success. WAVZ focuses on building meaningful partnerships that would help them achieve their goal of becoming the trusted advisor and preferred partner that supports organizations in their digital transformation journey. WAVZ offers a comprehensive portfolio of services, managed according to the state of art international standards, ensuring clients can focus on their core business activities while WAVZ seamlessly addresses their technology needs.

LEAP brings together international corporations and experts to exchange ideas and knowledge across various fields, including technology, AI, sustainability, space exploration, and cybersecurity. The event serves as a platform for innovators, investors, and leading businesses, contributing to the region's growth as a technological hub and offering specialized platforms for investors and emerging companies.

About WAVZ

WAVZ is a leading Managed Services Provider and a SAP implementation and consulting firm. The company offers a comprehensive suite of SAP services, including implementation, consulting, and managed services. WAVZ has a proven track record of helping clients to successfully implement and manage SAP solutions. The company’s managed services business model provides clients with the flexibility and scalability that they need to grow their business. For more information, visit: https://wavz.com.eg