The founder of the Waves blockchain ecosystem has announced the launch of a fully functional testnet for Units.network, an ecosystem of interoperable blockchains built on top of Waves.

This new development is set to provide a comprehensive Layer 2 solution, resolving existing challenges and offering new opportunities for decentralization and transparency within the blockchain community.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The visionary behind the Waves blockchain ecosystem, Sasha Ivanov, has launched the fully functional testnet for Units.network, an innovative ecosystem of interoperable blockchains built atop the Waves platform. This significant development introduces a comprehensive Layer 2 solution, designed to overcome existing challenges and unlock new opportunities for decentralization and transparency within the blockchain community.

Units.network stands as a milestone in blockchain evolution, utilizing a re-staking approach to create a fully decentralized network that enables the seamless deployment of interconnected blockchains, all supported by existing Waves validators. The testnet showcases complete functionality, including a Layer 2 blockchain and interoperable bridging to the main Waves layer, with the mainnet launch scheduled for September 2024. This initiative aims to address and rectify challenges faced by the Waves ecosystem, particularly those stemming from the collapse of the USDN stablecoin over the past two years.

Units.network will serve as the long-term roadmap for Waves, resolving issues and compensating the community. The first Units chain token, Unit0, will be airdropped to affected USDN holders and users of Waves dApps impacted by the USDN situation. Notably, Sasha will not have any allocation in the Unit0 token, ensuring that it is entirely community-driven.

Participants in the public testing of Units.network will have the opportunity to earn Unit0 tokens, which will serve as the governance token for the entire Units ecosystem. This initiative aims to simplify the process of launching blockchains for businesses and applications requiring decentralization and transparency.

"Units.network aims to make launching your own blockchain as simple as launching your own token. We envision a future where decentralization and transparency are easily accessible to everyone, enabling new possibilities and innovations in the blockchain space," stated Sasha Ivanov.

Until the mainnet launch, incentivized public testing will continue. Following the Unit0 token launch in September, token holders will be able to participate in DAO governance and approve new ecosystem chain launches, further enhancing the decentralization and functionality of the Waves ecosystem.

About Units:

Units.network is an innovative Layer 2 blockchain ecosystem built on the Waves blockchain. Designed to provide a fully decentralized network using a re-staking approach, Units enables the seamless launch of interconnected blockchains supported by the existing Waves validators. Units.network is committed to creating a simple and efficient platform for businesses and applications that require secure, decentralized solutions. For more information, visit www.units.network.

About Waves:

Founded in 2016 by Sasha Ivanov, Waves is a global open-source platform for decentralized applications based on proof-of-stake consensus, designed to maximize blockchain potential with minimal carbon footprint. The Waves ecosystem includes groundbreaking innovations like DeFi solutions, and advanced crypto finance management tools. Waves supports diverse use cases requiring security and decentralization, including open finance, personal identification, and gaming. Committed to community-driven development and transparency, Waves continually advances blockchain technology to foster a more inclusive and decentralized digital future. For more information, visit www.waves.tech.

