MENA: Wavemaker MENA, part of GroupM, enters a strategic partnership with the world leader in beauty, L'Oréal, in the GCC, Levant, and Morocco. This remarkable win represents a pivotal milestone for both entities and underlines Wavemaker MENA's unwavering appetite and dedication to building media excellence in the region.

Olfa Messaoudi, Chief Digital and Marketing Officerat L'Oréal Middle East, said, “We are excited to partner with Wavemaker MENA and we look forward to the possibilities that this dynamic collaboration will bring. Wavemaker's extensive skills and innovative mindset in the region align seamlessly with our purpose of creating the beauty that moves the world. Together, we aim to make a sustainable impact on the media global beauty industry and continue our marketing transformation journey into a beauty tech powerhouse.”

Marc Ghosn, Regional Managing Director at Wavemaker MENA, stated, “With everything we do, we lead with Positive Provocation. We’re Wavemakers, and we’re here to make change happen. During the pitch, our team of disrupters demonstrated their attitude, expertise and state-of-the-art tools and tech to leverage better results. We look forward to showcasing our abilities with L'Oréal.”

Amer ElHajj, CEO at GroupM MENA, remarked, "Our ongoing investments in cutting-edge tools, talent and tech across the entire group and our agencies are yielding impactful results. The win of L'Oréal stands as a testament to the success derived from these strategic investments and Wavemaker’s undeniable power in their mantra of Positive Provocation."

This strategic alliance positions Wavemaker MENA as the key player in shaping ‘Next Era’ media for L’Oréal across the MENA region. Together, L'Oréal and Wavemaker are primed to leverage their collective strengths to innovate and elevate their presence in the dynamic beauty and cosmetics market.

-Ends-

Press contact

Felicity Stokes

Head of Marketing and Communications at GroupM MENA

Felicity.stokes@groupm.com

About Wavemaker

We believe there always is a better way to grow. We positively provoke growth for our clients by reshaping consumer decision-making and experiences through media, content and technology. The Wavemaker way is globally consistent. Fueled by the world’s most powerful consumer data, we understand where and how marketing can intervene decisively to help brands win more sales. Our 7,560 people across 88 markets have the deep knowledge, confidence and courage to provoke growth for some of the world’s leading brands and businesses.

We are a part of GroupM, WPP’s global media investment management company. Discover more on wavemakerglobal.com, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About L'Oréal

For over 110 years, L’Oréal, the world’s leading beauty player, has devoted itself to one thing only: fulfilling the beauty aspirations of consumers around the world. Our purpose, to create the beauty that moves the world, defines our approach to beauty as inclusive, ethical, generous and committed to social and environmental sustainability. With our broad portfolio of 37 international brands and ambitious sustainability commitments in our L’Oréal for the Future program, we offer each and every person around the world the best in terms of quality, efficacy, safety, sincerity and responsibility, while celebrating beauty in its infinite plurality.

With 87 400 committed employees, a balanced geographical footprint and sales across all distribution networks (e-commerce, mass market, department stores, pharmacies, hair salons, branded and travel retail), in 2022 the Group generated sales amounting to 38.26 billion euros. With 20 research centers across 11 countries around the world and a dedicated Research and Innovation team of over 4 000 scientists and 5 500 tech and digital professionals, L’Oréal is focused on inventing the future of beauty and becoming a Beauty Tech powerhouse.

More information on https://www.loreal.com/en/mediaroomFor more information:

Press contact

Felicity Stokes

Head of Marketing and Communications at GroupM MENA

Felicity.stokes@groupm.com