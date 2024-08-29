Kuwait – Abdulmohsen Abdulaziz Al Babtain Co. (AABC), the authorized and exclusive dealer for Nissan cars in Kuwait, has announced that Nissan is gearing up to the thrilling world debut of the All-New Nissan Patrol, taking center stage at an exclusive global event in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, 3rd September, from 7:30pm GMT+3 Local Kuwait time onwards. This eagerly awaited reveal promises to captivate car enthusiasts and fans worldwide, showcasing the unrivaled legacy and cutting-edge innovations of the stunning seventh-generation Patrol.

Nissan invites audiences from around the world to discover the next chapter of the Patrol’s legendary legacy, with the World Premiere being streamed live across the following channels:

Worldwide Livestream: Nissan Middle East YouTube Channel

Live broadcast in selected regions: MBC Action TV

Live streaming in selected regions: MBC's Shahid App

Those eager to get a glimpse of the All-New Nissan Patrol can tune in to the 'Feel Patrol' series on the Nissan Middle east Youtube channel. This captivating six-part video journey, hosted by Nissan executives, expertly weaves together the Patrol’s legacy with the latest advancements in its latest iteration. Each episode also featured a special ‘Part by Part’ segment, providing fans and automotive enthusiasts with a sneak peek of selected parts the All-New Patrol ahead of its eagerly awaited global launch.

