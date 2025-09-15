Kuwait: Continuing its investment in supporting innovation and digital developments in the Kuwaiti market to deliver value and drive local progress, Warba Bank hosted a delegation of executives from Keeta, the global leader in food delivery platforms, in a comprehensive visit organized by the Bank to showcase its advanced services and technological capabilities.

The visit included a detailed tour of the Bank’s key departments, where the Keeta delegation was introduced to Royal Banking services, which provide distinguished financial solutions for high-net-worth clients. The delegation also visited the Digital Factory, which serves as the Bank’s hub for technological innovation, as well as the Innovation and Partnerships Department, which focuses on developing creative solutions and building strategic alliances with leading global companies.

On this occasion, Mr. Naser Maher Al Mutawaa, Chief Digital Officer at Warba Bank, said:

“We welcome Keeta to the Kuwaiti market and look forward to the positive contributions this leading platform will bring in enhancing the consumer experience in food delivery. Keeta’s entry into Kuwait reflects the attractiveness of the local market for innovative global companies and at Warba Bank we are committed to supporting such developments that contribute to strengthening the local digital economy.”

Al Mutawaa added: “The visit of the Keeta team to our specialized departments reaffirms our commitment to supporting innovative companies and digital platforms that deliver real added value to the Kuwaiti community. We believe that collaboration between the banking sector and leading technology firms helps create a progressive economic environment that benefits society as a whole and further reinforces Kuwait’s position as a regional hub for innovation and technology.”

Comprehensive Support for Innovation and Digital Developments

Al Mutawaa emphasized that this visit comes as part of the Bank’s comprehensive strategy to support innovation and digital developments in the local market. The Bank is keen to be a partner for companies striving to deliver innovative solutions that meet the needs of Kuwaiti consumers and contribute to developing the digital economy.

He added: “During the visit, the Keeta team was introduced to the latest digital banking technologies and solutions we are developing at the Digital Factory, which are designed to enhance the customer experience and provide advanced financial services that keep pace with global trends. We also explored potential future collaboration in digital financial solutions that could enhance Keeta’s services and deliver added value to consumers.”

Al-Mutawa pointed out that “Warba Bank plays a pivotal role in supporting the ecosystem of startups and digital platforms in Kuwait, by providing specialized banking solutions, technical advisory and logistical support needed for these companies to succeed in the local market. We believe that the success of such platforms contributes to strengthening Kuwait’s economy and creating new job opportunities for Kuwaiti youth.”

Added Value for Consumers and Society

Al Mutawaa also highlighted the added value that platforms like Keeta bring to the Kuwaiti community, stating that the entry of such global platforms into the local market reflects the maturity and progress of the Kuwaiti economy, while offering consumers broader choices and more advanced services in food delivery and logistics.

He added: “At Warba Bank, we consider ourselves part of this progress, as we provide banking support and advanced financial solutions that help these platforms deliver their services at the highest standards. We also ensure the development of banking products and services tailored to the needs of such companies, contributing to their growth and prosperity in the local market.”

A Future Vision for Digital Collaboration

Al Mutawaa shed light on the Bank’s commitment to its vision embodied in the slogan “Let’s Own Tomorrow” by supporting companies and platforms that contribute to building a digitally advanced future for Kuwait. He also praised the joint collaboration with Keeta to enhance Warba Bank’s customer experience through added services, including exclusive offers and partnerships available via the Marketplace feature on Warba’s mobile application, in line with the Bank’s strategy of always focusing on the local market.

Keeta is recognized as one of the world’s leading food delivery platforms, operating in multiple international markets and distinguished by its advanced technological solutions and innovative services aimed at enhancing the user experience in food ordering and delivery.

Warba Bank has achieved remarkable success in a short period, establishing itself as a pioneer in Islamic digital banking services. It is also among the local banks with the highest number of shareholders, bringing it closer to all segments of society. This achievement reaffirms the Bank’s position as a trusted financial partner that combines innovation with social responsibility in delivering best-in-class financial services and products.​​​​​