Kuwait:As part of its strategy to drive digital transformation across all services and products offered to its customers and meet their evolving needs, Warba Bank announced the launch of its new digital platform, Warba Invoice Gate, designed to streamline and accelerate the processing of supplier invoices related to individual financing products (auto financing, medical financing, education financing, and housing financing). The launch reflects the Bank’s commitment to adopting advanced technological solutions and strengthening its relationships with suppliers as strategic partners in its growth and development.

Warba Invoice Gate introduces an innovative digital solution that enables suppliers to upload their invoices electronically, allowing for automated review, approval, and payment without the need for paper correspondence or in-person visits. This significantly improves the supplier experience, enhances transparency and processing speed, and supports the Bank’s efforts to elevate the customer journey through operational excellence and sustainable service delivery.

Speaking about the new service, Layali Mustafa Al-Fahad as Chief Operations Officer at Warba Bank, said: “The launch of Warba Invoice Gate reflects our belief at Warba Bank that true success is built on partnership and understanding the needs of our stakeholders including suppliers, who are strategic partners in our journey of growth and leadership within the Islamic banking industry. We believe in creating an integrated ecosystem that supports their needs and aligns with our shared values, driving progress, efficiency, and long-term trust between the Bank and its partners.”

Al-Fahad emphasized that digital transformation is a core pillar of the Bank’s strategy. She said: “Digital transformation is not merely a technology initiative, but a mean to redefine the banking experience and reinforce Warba Bank’s commitment to continuous innovation and smart solutions that elevate operational efficiency and provide partners and customers with a transparent, exceptional experience.

She added: “Warba Invoice Gate embodies the spirit of our vision ‘Let’s Own Tomorrow.’ It is a step that brings together innovation and values while placing the customer at the center. We believe that when technology is invested in to serve people, it becomes more than a tool; it becomes a message, a meaningful experience that builds trust and shapes the future.”

Al-Fahad further noted: “At Warba Bank, we view sustainability and progress as shared responsibilities toward our nation, environment and community. Launching this digital platform also reinforces our commitment to reducing environmental impact and minimizing paper usage, an important step that aligns with Kuwait’s Vision 2035 and the UN Sustainable Development Goals, and reflects our role as a national partner in building a more sustainable future.”

A Leading Position in Digital Transformation

Warba Bank continues to roll out advanced digital initiatives across all areas of banking operations, from online banking services and cutting-edge mobile applications to innovative technology-driven solutions. These efforts confirm the Bank’s firm commitment to digital transformation and its pioneering role in modernizing the Kuwaiti banking sector, in line with its vision, “Let’s Own Tomorrow,” and its promise to deliver exceptional banking services to all customers and partners.

Warba Bank has achieved significant success in a short period, establishing itself as a leader in Islamic banking services and ranking among the local banks with the largest number of shareholders, bringing it closer to all segments of society. This achievement reaffirms the Bank’s position as a trusted financial partner that delivers high-value products and services through innovation and social responsibility, in line with its vision “Let’s Own Tomorrow.”