Kuwait: Warba Bank announced the launch of its Summer 2025 Cashback Campaign, an exciting addition to its exclusive programs designed to enhance customer rewards during the travel season. This initiative aligns with the Bank’s mission to deliver the best possible customer experience beyond traditional banking, while maintaining excellence, nurturing talent and creating sustainable value for shareholders and society. It also reflects Warba’s vision of generating unique value within and beyond banking, opening opportunities for individuals and businesses, and embodying its core values of trust, innovation, performance, collaboration and ambition.

The campaign offers customers up to 10% total cashback during the campaign period. It was carefully designed to reward cardholders for their summer travel spending, with Merchant Category Codes (MCCs) specifically chosen to cover the most common everyday purchases abroad, such as restaurants and cafés, transportation services, pharmacies and entertainment activities. This selection underscores Warba Bank’s commitment to providing real value to customers and rewarding them for spending across essential aspects of their journeys.

The campaign covers the following cards: Mastercard World, Mastercard World Elite, Visa Signature, Visa Prepaid and Visa Game Edition Prepaid.

This campaign was designed as a double reward opportunity for Warba customers. Transactions made with eligible cards in the selected MCC categories will be rewarded twice: first under the Bank’s regular cashback program and second under this additional summer campaign, giving customers the chance to earn significantly higher rewards.

With this initiative, Warba Bank reinforces its pioneering position in the market. The Bank has long been among the first to reward customers for a wide range of personal card transactions and today it sets the bar even higher by launching carefully designed, innovative cashback campaigns. This reflects Warba’s strategy of distinction and renewal, translating its vision into practical initiatives that deliver genuine added value to customers and strengthen its leadership among competitors in the market.

Commenting on the campaign, Mr. Ahmad Faisal Al-Qatami, Chief Retail Banking Officer at Warba Bank, stated: "What sets Warba apart in the market is our deep belief in the importance of offering products and services that meet customer needs and exceed their expectations. We do not settle for traditional offers; we innovate campaigns designed to have a tangible impact on our customers’ lives. The Summer 2025 Cashback Campaign is a prime example of this. We carefully selected the merchant categories most relevant to summer travel to ensure our customers gain true added value when using their cards. Our commitment to innovation and our continuous engagement with our customers drive us to develop solutions that align with our ambitious strategy and our vision to be the preferred bank in Kuwait and the region, providing a holistic banking experience that goes beyond traditional financial transactions."

Warba Bank invites all customers from Primary Banking, Priority Banking, Royal Banking and Private Banking segments to take advantage of this unique opportunity by using their eligible cards during this summer travel season to maximize the benefits of the Summer 2025 Cashback Campaign.

Warba Bank has achieved remarkable success in a short period, securing a leading position in Islamic digital banking in Kuwait. With one of the largest shareholder bases among local banks, Warba Bank remains close to all segments of society, reaffirming its role as a trusted financial partner that combines innovation and social responsibility to deliver best-in-class Sharia-compliant financial products and services.​​​