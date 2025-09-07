Kuwait: Warba Bank witnessed an overwhelming response from youth and community members during the launch of its innovative “Wave Banking” youth account, held last Friday at Khiran Mall under the slogan "Your Wave, Your Style."

The event featured diverse activities and entertainment programs, alongside numerous surprises and prizes, complemented by the participation of strategic partners who presented exclusive discounts and offers to give young attendees a preview of the benefits they will receive upon opening a Wave Banking account.

On this occasion, Dr. Mohammed Barakat, Chief Marketing and Corporate Communications Officer at Warba Bank, stated: "We are proud of the remarkable success achieved by the Wave Banking launch, which reflects how the new account's features align perfectly with the ideas and needs of Kuwaiti youth for technological advancement in the banking sector. This represents a significant milestone in our journey toward realizing our vision embodied in our slogan 'Let's Own Tomorrow,' as we strive to build a sustainable financial future for coming generations through innovation and advanced technology."

The launch witnessed significant engagement from attendees at Warba Bank's dedicated pavilion showcasing Wave Banking features, where visitors were able to learn about account opening procedures and benefit from the platform's advanced services. A specialized team from the bank provided complimentary financial consultations and detailed explanations of all account benefits, including sophisticated smart financial planning tools and interactive financial dashboards.

The event included the distribution of valuable gifts and prizes to attendees, including shopping vouchers from participating partners, commemorative gifts from Warba Bank, and special surprises for new Wave Banking registrants. The celebration also featured interactive competitions and entertainment activities specifically designed for youth engagement.

Barakat added: "During the event, we witnessed tremendous interest from young people in Wave Banking's unique features, particularly the cashback program offering up to 3% with the Prepaid Visa card, and the 'Imtiaz' program for outstanding students providing rewards of up to 50 Kuwaiti dinars per semester. The weekly 'Wave Wednesday' feature also received widespread acclaim, offering valuable prizes and shopping vouchers from our distinguished partners."

Wave Banking exclusively offers a prepaid Visa card with a cashback program of up to 3% on all personal transactions, capped at 150 Kuwaiti dinars monthly. Additionally, it features the "Imtiaz" program for outstanding students, providing financial rewards of up to 50 Kuwaiti dinars per semester for students achieving a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher. The platform includes the weekly "Wave Wednesday" feature offering valuable prizes and shopping vouchers from distinguished partners, alongside an exclusive digital marketplace featuring discounts and offers dedicated exclusively to youth through the account's digital platform.

The roster of partners present at the event included leading brands such as Talabat, Oula Fuel, Puff, The Daily Loaf, Say Suco, Golbha, and Wainkom, brands that aim to add genuine value to young customers' experiences, transforming Wave Banking from merely a bank account into a comprehensive platform for digital living.

Barakat noted that the event's success reflects the significant trust the Kuwaiti community places in Warba Bank and its innovative services, affirming that the bank will continue investing in advanced financial technology and developing banking solutions that meet the needs of new generations.

The Wave Banking platform emerges as part of Warba Bank's comprehensive strategy to enhance financial inclusion and deliver sophisticated digital banking services that keep pace with global technological developments. The platform features an intuitive user interface and intelligent financial management tools, complemented by high-security standards that protect customer data and financial transactions.

Warba plans to continue organizing diverse marketing campaigns across social media platforms and digital channels to enhance awareness of the new platform.

In concluding his remarks, Barakat emphasized that Warba Bank takes pride in being a pioneer in banking innovation in Kuwait, noting that Wave Banking's launch represents a new achievement in the bank's journey toward realizing its strategic vision "Let's Own Tomorrow." He indicated that the bank will continue developing the platform and adding new features based on customer needs and future aspirations.

About Wave Banking

Wave Banking is an innovative digital banking platform dedicated to youth, offering a comprehensive range of exclusive services and benefits, including:

Prepaid Visa card with cashback program up to 3%, capped at 150 Kuwaiti dinars monthly

"Imtiyaz" program for outstanding students offering rewards up to 50 Kuwaiti dinars per semester for those achieving a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher

Weekly "Wave Wednesday" feature providing valuable prizes and shopping vouchers

Exclusive digital marketplace featuring discounts and offers from distinguished partners

Advanced smart financial planning tools and interactive financial dashboard

User-friendly interface with high security standards

Warba Bank remains committed to continuously developing its products and services to meet diverse customer needs, maintaining the highest standards of quality and transparency in all its dealings. The bank is recognized as one of the institutions that has achieved significant success in a short period, occupying a pioneering position in Islamic digital banking services. It stands among the local banks with the highest number of shareholders, bringing it closer to all segments of society. This achievement reaffirms the bank's position as a trusted banking partner that combines innovation with social responsibility in delivering the finest financial services and products.​​​​​