‘walletii’ app to launch in Oman this summer, available to Ooredoo and non-Ooredoo customers

First mobile money app to offer a remittance marketplace

Doha, Qatar and Muscat, Oman: ‘walletii by Ooredoo’, a new state-of-the-art fintech solution, has made its debut in Oman at the 33rd edition of the COMEX Global Technology Show.

Unveiled by Ooredoo Fintech (OFTI) - a wholly owned subsidiary of Ooredoo Group - and Ooredoo Oman, ‘walletii’ translates to "my wallet" in Arabic, reflecting its purpose as a user-friendly mobile wallet designed to upgrade and simplify financial transactions for consumers and merchants.

For the first time in Oman, ‘walletii’ will be the first mobile money app to offer a remittance marketplace, enabling users to choose from multiple providers to secure the best rate for their transactions.

Scheduled to launch later this summer in Oman, the ‘walletii’ app will enable users – regardless of whether they are Ooredoo customers - to make payments, send and receive money both domestically and internationally, while earning rewards easily and securely.

The app will also feature chat-like payments for a more intuitive and seamless user experience. Additionally, ‘walletii’ users will be rewarded for their everyday transactions through an integrated loyalty programme, enhancing customer engagement and satisfaction.

Aziz Aluthman Fakhroo, Group CEO, Ooredoo, commented on the launch: “We thank the Central Bank of Oman for awarding us with the license to operate ‘walletii’. This endorsement allows us to contribute significantly to the fintech sector in Oman. Our goal is to provide consumers with an easy, secure, and cost-effective financial tool that upgrades their everyday lives.”

This launch marks a significant milestone in Ooredoo’s strategy to extend the successful Ooredoo Money platform from Qatar to the broader MENA region.

Mirko Giacco, CEO of Ooredoo Fintech, expressed his enthusiasm about the new venture: “walletii by Ooredoo was designed to deliver superior usability and exceptional customer experience, upgrading how people manage their finances in Oman. By offering a seamless and secure digital wallet experience, we aim to empower consumers and businesses alike, driving financial inclusion and innovation across the region.”

The establishment of Ooredoo Fintech as a wholly owned fintech holding company is a strategic move by Ooredoo Group to solidify its position as the leading digital infrastructure provider, operating in core telecom services, data centres and Fintech. The objective of Ooredoo Fintech is to financially empower people and businesses across the MENA region. Oman leads as the inaugural market for this exciting new fintech brand.

The launch event took place at the Ooredoo stand at the 33rd edition of the COMEX Global Technology Show, in the presence of Bassam Yousef Al-Ibrahim, CEO of Ooredoo Oman; Mirko Giacco, CEO of Ooredoo Fintech; and Ahmed Al-Musafir, Country Head of Ooredoo Fintech Oman.

About Ooredoo Fintech:

Ooredoo Financial Technology International is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ooredoo Group and was established as a Fintech holding company. Ooredoo Fintech aims to build an integrated marketplace to financially empower people and businesses in the MENA region. With existing market leading fintech propositions live in Qatar and Maldives, our Oman launch later this summer is part of our planned expansion across the MENA region.

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo is an international communications company operating across the Middle East, North Africa, and Southeast Asia. Serving consumers and businesses in 10 countries, Ooredoo delivers leading data experience through a broad range of content and services via its advanced, data-centric mobile and fixed networks.

Ooredoo generated revenues of QAR 23 billion as of 31 December 2023. Its shares are listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.