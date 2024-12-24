The Lotus Emeya offers world- class luxury, comfort, and seamless connectivity

One of the fastest electric GTs in the world, with acceleration of 100 km/h in under 2.8 seconds, with the capability to charge from 10% to 80% in just 14 minutes.

Designed with advanced sustainable materials to reduce its carbon footprint, the Lotus Emeya features a 15.1-inch OLED touchscreen .

Riyadh:

Wallan Trading Company has unveiled the All New 2025 Lotus Emeya, the first electric hyper-GT that joins the brand’s lineup of next generation hyper electric vehicles (EVs). The Emeya combines elegant, sporty design with the latest cutting-edge technologies to deliver dynamic driving pleasure and unparalleled innovation.

The Lotus Emeya offers world- class luxury, comfort, and seamless connectivity. Equipped with a number of advanced technologies designed to instill customer confidence and safety while offering future-ready capabilities for autonomous driving. The vehicle is also designed for software updates to remain at the forefront of innovation.

The launch event took place at the newly inaugurated Lotus showroom in the luxury car mall, I Mall, Riyadh, attended by Fahad Al-Wallan, Chairman of Wallan Holding, along with senior officials, guests, customers, and members of the media.

Fahad Al-Wallan, Chairman of Wallan Holding, highlighted the strong partnership between Wallan Trading and Lotus, aimed at delivering the world’s best designs and innovations in high-performance sports cars to distinguished Saudi customers, and said: “The Lotus Emeya sets new standards for the future of luxury electric mobility. The Emeya is an exceptional addition to the Lotus lineup in Saudi Arabia, which also includes the electric Lotus Eletre and Lotus Emira—both featuring innovative sports designs and remarkable capabilities.”

Al-Wallan also reaffirmed Wallan Trading’s commitment to serving Lotus customers and providing advanced services for Lotus vehicles, ensuring an exceptional driving experience and peace of mind for customers.

Dan Palmer, President and CEO of Lotus Cars for Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, highlighted the importance of the Saudi market and the shared vision with Wallan Trading to strengthen Lotus’ presence in the Kingdom, and said: “The Lotus Emeya is the ideal choice for customers seeking a combination of luxury, high performance, comfort, and safety. The Emeya sets a new standard for the experience of driving luxury electric vehicles, bringing together the brand's rich history, with sports car levels of performance and latest technologies”

Hyper Electric Car with Extraordinary Capabilities

The Lotus Emeya, with up to 905 horsepower, is considered one of the fastest electric GTs in the world. It accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in under 2.8 seconds and can charge from 10% to 80% in just 14 minutes using a 400 kW DC fast charger. This makes it one of the fastest-charging electric cars available today.

Its powerful, efficient, and refined all-electric powertrain delivers the perfect balance of high performance, responsiveness and range with a maximum of 610 km per charge. The Lotus Emeya includes a range of advanced and active aerodynamic features such as the pioneering active front grille, rear diffuser, and rear spoiler to ensure smooth airflow, combined with a low center of gravity that enhances stability when driving and sets a standard for exceptional handling capability.

Drivers can select from up to five driving modes (Range, Tour, Sport, Individual, and Track) to tailor the car’s performance. An electronically controlled air suspension system with advanced onboard sensors respond to changes in road conditions and automatically adjusts the vehicle set-up. This ensures the smoothest ride and optimum driving experience for customers. Lightweight carbon ceramic brakes reduce un-sprung weight and braking distance – which contribute to dynamic handling – as well as doubling the lifespan of the components.

Balanced Interior Design and Innovative Technologies

The Lotus Emeya is consciously designed with advanced sustainable materials that are sustainably sourced to reduce its carbon footprint. It is equipped with a state-of-the-art 15.1-inch HD OLED Lotus HyperOS award winning in-car infotainment system, which intelligently helps drivers locate nearby public chargers. The system can also suggest alternative routes based on the driver’s real-time battery consumption.

An augmented reality (AR) head-up display on the windshield presents real-time road information, navigation data, and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), which improves drivers focus on the road and allowing instant access to important information, and minimising distractions.

The vehicle has two NVIDIA DRIVE Orin systems-on-a-chip (SoCs), which are used to process data from 34 state-of-the-art-surround sensors up to 30 times a second, offering 360-degree perception with no blind spots.

It is also equipped with four deployable LiDARs, 18 radars, seven 8 mp cameras and five 2 mp cameras, that combine to ensure driver confidence by scanning for obstacles at a radius of up to 200m around the car, in every direction, even in low light or inclement weather. They can even reconstruct a virtual environment around the vehicle to define the best trajectory.

Additionally, the Lotus Emeya features a Dolby Atmos enabled 3D surround sound system from world-renowned Lotus partner KEF.

Practical and Ideal for Daily Use

The Lotus Emeya is designed for practicality without compromising on luxury. It features a luxurious and ample boot of up to 509-litres, a functional and spacious interior, ambient lighting functions that intuitively communicates with the driver, and five massage modes at three different levels of intensity. Innovative safety features include sensors which can detect obstacles ensuring a door will not open if the vehicle is at risk of damage. In addition, a kick sensor on the tailgate enables customers to easily open the boot, even when the drivers’ hands are full.The advanced intelligent panoramic glass roof allows passengers to adjust light levels and cabin ambiance effortlessly.

About Wallan Group:

Wallan Group has been a pioneer in the automotive sector in Saudi Arabia for over 45 years, offering a wide range of high-quality products and services. With an extensive network and partnerships with leading global manufacturers, Wallan Group is committed to meeting the diverse needs of customers across the Kingdom. For more information, visit www.wallan.com.

About Lotus

Lotus is a global brand renowned for high-performance sports cars that combine innovative designs with advanced technologies. Since its founding in 1948, Lotus has been dedicated to producing vehicles that deliver exhilarating performance and cutting-edge engineering.

The Lotus Group includes Lotus Cars, which focuses on high-performance sports cars, and Lotus Technology, specializing in all-electric luxury mobility. Together, they are setting new standards of excellence in the automotive industry.

For media resources, visit the Lotus Media website for news, images, technical specifications, and details on current and heritage models.