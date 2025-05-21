Dubai, UAE: Wall Street Exchange (WSE), a subsidiary of FINTX, 7X's financial services arm, marked the opening of two new branches, one in Ajman and one in Mussafah's Workers Village, Abu Dhabi.

The new locations fit in with the company's long-term strategy to promote community access and financial inclusion, especially in labour-focused and high-density residential areas. The initiative underscores WSE's focus on facilitating greater engagement in the national economy by providing secure, affordable, and easily accessible financial solutions, which strongly corresponds to the UAE's ‘Year of Community’.

This move, which brings vital financial services closer to individuals who need them most, represents a focused investment in the daily lives of community members. WSE continues to play a crucial role in facilitating the UAE's rapid growth into an inclusive, digitally driven financial centre by fostering trust, improving accessibility, and aligning its expansion with national goals for social and economic integration.