Riyadh: Saudi marketing communications consultancy agency W7Worldwide has once again delivered a highly successful media communications campaign for the Middle East and North Africa Information Security Conference 2022 (MENAISC 2022).

MENAISC is one of the most important and influential cybersecurity conference in the region. The conference hosted by VirtuPort, in its 10th edition, was held in person, after two consecutive editions being held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

MENAISC named W7Worldwide as its communications partner for the sixth year in a row. The multiple-award-winning agency has successfully managed the media communication plan and reputation of the conference with panache over the years, owing to its solid communication experience in the cybersecurity and information technology sector, professionalism, ability to support and develop communication strategies and plans for major international and regional companies in several fields, positioning itself as the leading communication and media partner for corporates at all levels.

Samir Omar, CEO of the MENAISC 2022, was all praise for W7Worldwide’s media management of the event. He said: “W7Worldwide’s handling of the conference’s communication campaign and media center has been a success because of its cumulative and professional experience in dealing with major international and regional companies in the cybersecurity and information technology fields at the local, regional, and international levels.”

W7Worldwide Co-founder Abdullah Inayat expressed his happiness and pride in being repeatedly chosen as the media partner for the MENAISC.

“The continuation of this partnership for the sixth year now is a testament to our professional experience in highlighting such events, especially as we have provided advisory consultancy services to a large number of government sectors, including ministries and other entities,” he said.

W7Worldwide has 15 years of experience in media and corporate communications, serving more than 100 clients in 20 vital sectors.

-Ends-

For More Information:

Abdullah Inayat

W7Worldwide Marketing Communications Consultancy Agency

Media Relations Director

a.inayat@w7worldwide.com