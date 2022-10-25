LEED is a globally recognised symbol of sustainability achievement and leadership

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: VOX Cinemas has become the world’s first cinema to be awarded the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) v4.1 O+M (Operations + Maintenance) Existing Interiors in recognition of its outstanding efforts in the application of sustainability standards. Its 20-screen cinema at City Centre Mirdif earned a gold certification from the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) and is the only cinema in the MENA region to receive the coveted environmental achievement, which aligns with Majid Al Futtaim’s company-wide sustainability strategy ‘Dare Today, Change Tomorrow’.

LEED, developed by USGBC, is the most widely used green-building rating system in the world and is a globally recognised symbol of sustainability achievement and leadership. Deepthy K. B., Regional Director of Market Development at GBCI Middle East, presented the LEED v4.1 O+M Existing Interiors certificate to Majid Al Futtaim Leisure, Entertainment & Cinemas representatives Olivier Saez, Director of Technical, Facilities & Sustainability, Peter Stubbs, Director Health and Safety, Mark D. Haak Wegmann, Managing Director and congratulated Majid Al Futtaim Leisure, Entertainment & Cinemas for its consistent commitment towards the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative, while simultaneously offering a hugely impactful cinema experience for its stakeholders through healthy and high-performing assets.

Peter Stubbs, Director of HSE and Sustainability, Majid Al Futtaim Leisure, Entertainment & Cinemas, “LEED is an international symbol of excellence, and we are incredibly honoured to become the first cinema in the world to earn this coveted accolade, given our common goal to build a healthy and sustainable future. At Majid Al Futtaim, we are continuously implementing environmentally sustainable practices in line with our ‘Dare Today, Change Tomorrow’ strategy and as part of our commitment to provide a healthy environment for our customers, employees, business partners and the local community. Achieving this important milestone demonstrates how the innovative work of our teams and continued investment in greener technology across our assets can create local solutions that contribute to making a global impact.”

Gopalakrishnan P., Managing Director, GBCI India, MENA and SEA markets, said, “The latest in LEED v4.1 personifies Sustainability, Health and Wellness, Resiliency and Social Equity. Majid Al Futtaim Leisure, Entertainment & Cinemas has adopted the LEED v4.1 O+M Existing Interiors version for VOX Cinemas City Centre Mirdif in deference to the evolving customer, who apart from enjoying the audio-visual content, also wants to be in a space that is focused on sustainability to add to their health and wellbeing.”

VOX Cinemas City Centre Mirdif is an industry leader in sustainable cinema practices, focusing on water and energy efficiency, indoor air quality, and waste diversion and management

The achievement of the LEED gold certification represents the first step in Majid Al Futtaim Leisure, Entertainment & Cinemas’ journey towards transforming its portfolio into one of the healthiest, most environmentally friendly, and most effective leisure and entertainment providers.

Majid Al Futtaim is a pioneer of sustainability in the region and was the first Middle Eastern company to adopt a Net Positive strategy, which will result in a positive corporate footprint by 2040. In 2018, as a part of the company-wide sustainability strategy, Dare Today, Change Tomorrow, Majid Al Futtaim established three focus areas: Transforming Lives, Rethinking Resources, and Empowering Our People.

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

A remarkable business success story, Majid Al Futtaim started from one man’s vision to transform the face of shopping, entertainment and leisure to ‘create great moments for everyone, every day’. It has since grown into one of the United Arab Emirates’ most respected and successful businesses spanning 17 international markets, employing more than 43,000 people, and obtaining the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately-held corporates in the region.

Majid Al Futtaim owns and operates 29 shopping malls, 13 hotels and four mixed-use communities, with further developments underway in the region. The shopping malls portfolio includes Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, Mall of Oman, City Centre malls, My City Centre neighbourhood centres, and five community malls which are in joint venture with the Government of Sharjah. The Company is the exclusive franchisee for Carrefour in over 30 markets across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, operating a portfolio of more than 375 outlets including City+, the region’s first checkout-free store, and an online store.

Majid Al Futtaim operates more than 500 VOX Cinemas screens as well as a portfolio of world-class leisure and entertainment experiences across the region including Ski Dubai, Ski Egypt, Dreamscape, Magic Planet, Little Explorers and iFLY Dubai. The Company is parent to a Fashion, Home and Specialty retail business representing international brands such as Abercrombie & Fitch, Hollister, AllSaints, lululemon athletica, Crate & Barrel, Maisons du Monde, LEGO and THAT, a Majid Al Futtaim fashion concept store and app. In addition, Majid Al Futtaim operates Enova, a facility and energy management company, through a joint venture operation with Veolia, a global leader in optimised environment resource management.

About the U.S. Green Building Council

The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) is committed to a healthy, resilient and equitable future for all through the development of green buildings, cities and communities. For more than 20 years, USGBC has been advancing green building practices through the development of LEED, the world’s most widely used green building program. With the support of thousands of members, volunteers and partners, USGBC provides robust green building education courses, a rigorous professional credentialing program, and advocates for effective public policies. It convenes an international network of green building and sustainability leaders through the annual Greenbuild International Conference & Expo, and forward thinking programs, including the Center for Green Schools. For more information, visit usgbc.org and connect on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.