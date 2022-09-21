Menu will be launched in Saudi Arabia in September

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: VOX Cinemas, the dedicated cinema arm of Majid Al Futtaim, is proud to announce a culinary collaboration with Chef Mona Mosly which will see the female Saudi Chef elevate the in-cinema dining experience with a specially curated menu.

From September 22, moviegoers in the Kingdom can enjoy more than 20 signature dishes at GOLD, VOX Cinemas’ luxury cinema concept, and Candy Bar.

Chef Mona Mosly is one of the region’s most recognisable celebrity chefs due to her role as host and judge on five series of the TV phenomenon Top Chef Middle East. She has extensive experience in culinary art, having trained professionally in Switzerland before attending the world-renowned Le Cordon Bleu in London and subsequently honing her craft at esteemed restaurants across the Middle East.

Known for her catchphrase, ‘From My Heart to Yours’, Chef Mona injects passion into every dish and her exclusive menu for VOX Cinemas aims to evoke memories through flavour while featuring her creative take on classic dishes. Highlights on the menu, which has been specially tailored for the cinematic experience, include Saudi Fish & Chips, Mona Shawarma, Khubz Mhalla and Rose Kakadeh.

“"The Saudi labour market has made unprecedented progress in recent years, with more Saudi women entering the workforce and establishing a strong footprint across various industries. In line with Vision 2030 and the Kingdom’s National Transformation Programme, Majid Al Futtaim is committed to hiring inclusively to ensure exceptional employment opportunities.”

He added, “Given her culinary prowess and unique talent, VOX Cinemas is excited to collaborate with Chef Mona Mosly and unveil her as the new face of our in-cinema dining experience”, said Mohamed Al Hashemi, Country Head at Majid Al Futtaim Leisure, Entertainment, Cinemas and Lifestyle in Saudi Arabia. We believe that F&B is an integral part of going to the movies and this collaboration demonstrates our customer-centricity and dedication to providing an unrivalled cinematic experience. This is just the first step in what we believe will be a long and successful partnership and our ultimate goal is to expand this offering to our cinemas across the region.”

Chef Mona Mosly added, “VOX Cinemas has set the standard in cinema dining in the GCC and I’m extremely proud to partner with them given our shared dedication to innovation and excellence as well as the outreach to the Arab world that VOX has to offer. I am confident that this collaboration is a recipe for success and look forward to bringing dishes from my heart to yours at VOX Cinemas in Saudi.”

VOX Cinemas’ signature concept GOLD caters to movie lovers who want to indulge in gourmet food. Guests have the option of dining in an exclusive private lounge area or having their food delivered straight to their seats through the in-theatre waiter service. Redefining the luxury cinema experience, the GOLD auditorium features reclining leather seats, plush blankets, and pillows as well as cutting-edge audiovisual technology in a stylish and intimate setting.

Chef Mona is the latest high-profile chef to collaborate with VOX Cinemas. Most recently Michelin-starred chef Akira Back curated a menu for VOX Cinemas’ THEATRE across UAE, Kuwait, and Qatar.

Chef Mona Mosly’s menu will be available exclusively at VOX Cinemas The Kingdom Centre, and The Esplanade in Riyadh from Thursday, 22 September before being rolled out to additional locations including Sahara Mall, Riyadh, and Red Sea Mall, Jeddah.

For more information visit voxcinemas.com or follow @voxcinemasksa on social media channels.

-Ends-

