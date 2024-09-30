Manama | Bahrain - The Woman of the Year Awards, 2024, initiated by Woman This Month magazine, is moving forward with great momentum as public voting has officially begun. This prestigious event, which will take place in December, aims to honour the remarkable contributions and achievements of women in Bahrain across various industries and sectors.

The journey of this awards program began in March, with over 400 nominations received from the public. Impressively, 51 percent of these nominations were Bahraini nationals, showcasing the widespread recognition of talented women within the Kingdom. After a thorough and careful review process, which included individual interviews and assessments, the Awards Review Committee (ARC), with auditing support from Russel Bedford Assure Audit, has shortlisted 59 finalists who will proceed to the final voting stage.

These outstanding women, selected from a total of 410 nominees, have excelled in a range of categories based on their accomplishments in leadership, innovation, and management skills. The nominations were spread across 18 categories, with the highest number received in Health, Education, Social, Lifestyle and Media, and Business and Financial segments, tallying 70, 49, and 45 nominees respectively.

The lead-up event to the grand finale took place on Monday, 30th September, at the Diplomat Radisson Hotel. It was a significant moment, as the finalist nominees in each of the 18 award segments across five main categories were officially revealed. This occasion also marked the launch of the public voting phase, where people can now cast their votes for the women who inspire them the most.

We would also like to recognize those who have self-nominated and are participating in an awards program for the first time. The Woman of the Year Awards 2024 is dedicated to giving recognition where it is truly deserved, and it is our pleasure to provide a platform for celebrating the exceptional achievements of all these incredible women.

The full list of finalists is now available on our website, womanoftheyearawards.com, where you can find more information about each nominee.