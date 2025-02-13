Abu Dhabi– In a significant step toward revolutionizing sustainable aviation, Volar Air Mobility Holding Company Limited, Volar Air Mobility Industries LLC, and VMAN Aviation Services have announced a landmark order for the RX4E, the world’s first Part 23 certified electric aircraft developed by the Liaoning General Aviation Academy. This milestone was officially unveiled at the Global Implementation Support Symposium, held in Abu Dhabi from February 10 to 12, 2025, reinforcing the commitment of all parties to advancing clean and innovative air mobility solutions.

Under the terms of the agreement, VMAN Aviation Services has placed an order for 20 RX4E aircraft, with the first 10 aircraft scheduled for delivery in January 2026, followed by an additional 10 aircraft in January 2027. This collaboration underscores the rapid adoption of sustainable aviation technology and marks a new era in regional and urban air transport.

A New Era of Sustainable Air Mobility

The RX4E aircraft is designed to redefine regional and urban air travel by leveraging cutting-edge electric propulsion technology, significantly reducing carbon emissions while offering a cost-effective and highly efficient aviation solution. With an emphasis on energy efficiency, reduced operational costs, and enhanced safety, the RX4E aircraft is set to become a benchmark for zero-emission aviation.

Executive Statements

"Today marks a defining moment in the aviation industry as we take a bold step towards electrification and sustainability. The partnership with VMAN Aviation Services reflects the growing confidence in electric aircraft, and we are excited to bring the RX4E aircraft to market, setting new standards for clean and efficient air travel. The RX4E aircraft will redefine how people travel, and we are proud to be leading this change" said Henry Hooi, Chairman of Volar Air Mobility Holding Company Limited.

"We at VMAN Aviation Services are proud to lead the transition toward next-generation, eco-friendly aircraft. The RX4E aircraft represents a significant advancement in sustainable aviation, and we are eager to integrate this cutting-edge technology into our fleet.This partnership demonstrates our shared vision of a cleaner future for aviation," said Vishok Mansingh, CEO at VMAN Aviation.

"The aviation industry is undergoing a transformation, and electric propulsion is at the forefront of this change. The RX4E aircraft exemplifies our commitment to sustainability, innovation, and operational efficiency." said Saif Aldarmaki, Chairman of Volar Air Mobility Industries LLC.

"Our collaboration with VMAN Aviation Services is a testament to the industry's readiness for electric aircraft adoption. We are not just building an aircraft; we are creating a future where aviation is cleaner, smarter, and more accessible." said Anwar Hussein, Managing Partner of Volar Air Mobility Industries LLC.

Global Leadership in Sustainable Aviation

This order aligns with the global movement toward net-zero emissions in aviation, as Volar Air Mobility and VMAN Aviation Services continue to push boundaries in sustainable air mobility solutions. The RX4E aircraft will play a critical role in decarbonizing air travel while offering operators a revolutionary aircraft that delivers environmental and economic benefits.

As the world shifts toward greener energy solutions, this historic agreement reaffirms the commitment of all involved parties to pioneering zero-emission aviation technologies and shaping the future of air transport.