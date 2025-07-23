Abu Dhabi, UAE – Volar Air Mobility Holding Company Limited and Falcon Aviation Services LLC have signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch a new era of sustainable aviation in the UAE through the certification, deployment, and commercialization of the RX-series Electric Aircraft. This partnership will support Abu Dhabi’s ambition to lead in green aviation and advanced air mobility (AAM) technologies.

The MoU outlines cooperation across five key areas: certification coordination, sales and distribution, MRO and after sales support, final assembly localization under the "Make it in the Emirates" initiative, and operations of the electric aircraft.

The RX-series Electric Aircraft developed by the Liaoning General Aviation Academy (LGAA) is currently the World’s Widest series of fixed-wing electric aircraft. It includes the RX1E-A, RX1E-S, RX4E, and more. Specifically, the RX4E aircraft is the First electric aircraft to receive Part 23 type certification (normal aircraft category) in the world.

Henry Hooi, Founding Chairman of Volar Air Mobility Holding Company, stated: "This partnership with Falcon Aviation is not just strategic; it is catalytic. The UAE has demonstrated remarkable foresight in supporting green mobility, and this MoU places us on the runway to realize the potential of electric aviation in the region. Our collaboration is a major leap toward decarbonizing air travel and integrating electric aircraft into real world use cases."

Saif Al Darmaki, Chairman and Co-founder of Volar Air Mobility Industries LLC, commented:

"This is a defining moment for sustainable aviation in the UAE. Our partnership with Falcon Aviation is rooted in shared values of innovation, reliability, and long-term impact. The RX series aircraft represents the next generation of flight which is clean, quiet, and efficient and we are proud to bring that future to life from Abu Dhabi."

Captain Ramandeep Oberoi, CEO of Falcon Aviation Services, said: “This collaboration with Volar marks a clear and strategic step in the evolution of aviation in the UAE. Falcon Aviation is a key stakeholder in the country’s air mobility ecosystem, with deep operational expertise in helicopter services, vertiport readiness, and regulatory integration. Our proven track record positions us to enable the successful deployment and support of electric aircraft. This MoU sets the foundation for a sustainable and innovative transformation of general aviation, aligned with the UAE’s vision for clean and connected mobility.”

Anwar Hussein, Managing Partner and Co-founder of Volar Air Mobility Industries LLC, added: "With this MoU, we are translating vision into action. Together with Falcon Aviation, we are creating an ecosystem that supports electric aviation from assembly to operations. This collaboration enables us to serve not only the UAE market but to establish Abu Dhabi as a regional hub for the future of flight across the MEA and Subcontinent markets."

The agreement reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading innovation hub, aligning with national strategies for sustainability, industrial development, and smart mobility. The collaboration is expected to accelerate the deployment of electric aviation platforms, contributing to the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 target and the broader transformation of air transport.

About Falcon Aviation Services

Falcon Aviation Services is a leading Business Aviation Services operator in the Middle East and Africa region. Since its founding in 2006 under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the company has built a strong reputation for delivering innovative, high-quality services to an esteemed clientele. Falcon Aviation Services provides a wide range of Operational and Aviation Support Services, which include Aircraft Charter & Management, Helicopter Sightseeing Tours, Oil and Gas Aviation Support, Maintenance Repair and Overhauling (MRO), Continuing Airworthiness Management (CAMO), Heliport Management and Inspection, among others.

About Volar Air Mobility

Volar Air Mobility is a pioneering company in the field of advanced air mobility solutions, dedicated to developing sustainable aviation technologies that drive the future of air travel and reduce environmental impact. The company is dedicated to fostering sustainable aviation technologies that contribute to a green future.

