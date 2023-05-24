Muscat, Oman: Enabling the rise of a new coder generation, Vodafone Oman has signed a partnership agreement with Code Academy, a training institute specialized in delivering IT and trending technology programs, for the development and co-implementation of a program in coding and trending technologies for the new generations. Set to become Vodafone’s anchor CSR initiative, the program will aim, in the long-term, to bridge the technical knowledge gap between school and higher education as well as build the foundation for the creation of a new vocational career path in the market.

Since inception, Vodafone commitment to Oman has been underpinned by a drive to create opportunities for growth and value-generation in line with Vision 2040. Today, though its partnership with Code Academy, it is looking to develop and nurture young minds with new-age coding capabilities supplemented by tailored soft skill coaching delivered by Vodafone.

Scheduled to open for registration in the second half of this year, the program will target youth between the ages of 10 and 13 years old across Oman, offering in-person and online courses in the areas of problem solving, programming, cyber security and trending technologies such as Data Science and Artificial Intelligence; in addition to soft-skills and innovation.

-Ends-

About Vodafone in the Sultanate of Oman:

Vodafone Oman was established through a strategic partnership between the Oman Future Telecommunication Company and Vodafone Group, one of the largest providers of mobile, fixed, broadband and digital TV services.

Launching its commercial operations in March 2022, Vodafone is the only digital-first operator with a 100% cloud-based 5G network infrastructure, introducing Oman to a new-generation of telcos. The company’s competitive edge is centred around its award-winning App, with a fully digital onboarding process, auto payment, SIM and eSIM replacement, government services and much more. It is a one-stop-shop offering speed, convenience and personalized value-add to both pre-paid and postpaid customers across Oman. With more than two million downloads, it is the only telecom app in Oman with a 100% market penetration.

Today, Vodafone’s retail network includes 71 Stores and eStores in addition to more than 3,700 distributors across Oman. The My Vodafone App is also available on Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and the Huawei AppGallery. Internationally, Vodafone customers can take their home tariffs to 118 roaming countries. All details can be found on www.vodafone.om

Vodafone firmly believes that talented individuals, together with cutting-edge technologies, can lead the way towards building a bright future that is sought-after by everyone. The company’s belief is reflected in its chosen slogan, ‘Together, we can’. https://www.vodafone.om

For more information please contact:

IDENTITY

E: latest@ouridentity.com