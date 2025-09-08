Muscat - Vodafone Oman is bringing a fresh perspective to COMEX 2025 under the theme “Tech is Your Game”. The digital operator’s presence this year is designed as a playground for creation, where visitors are invited to explore, experiment, and invent with intuitive and empowering tools.

In its 2025 edition, Vodafone curated a line-up of partners that demonstrates how technology can be both exciting and practical across every dimension of life. Ericsson anchors the enterprise lens with its Enterprise Opportunity Map, highlighting how advanced connectivity accelerates business transformation. The entrepreneurs at Smart Home Kit are adding the everyday perspective, illustrating how automation can make homes and workplaces safer, more efficient, and more sustainable, while Omani startup Innotech, added a local ingenuity angle, applying 3D printing to both construction and interactive experiences through personalised creations for visitors. Completing the line-up, PhazeRo brings an AI-powered layer to retail, reading customer preferences and turning them into smarter, more personalised shopping choices. Together, these collaborations bring to the forefront Vodafone’s role as an orchestrator of ecosystems, turning its COMEX space into a real-time demonstration of how technology can enrich daily life, drive competitiveness, and inspire creativity for Oman.

Every year at COMEX, we challenge ourselves to make technology more approachable and more relevant to people’s lives,” said Aneth Guerra, Chief Operating Officer of Vodafone Oman. “Making technology fun is not just about a theme; it’s our way of showing that when innovation feels intuitive, it empowers people to try, to test, and to imagine new possibilities. That is how we connect technology to impact, by making it easier to experience, easier to adopt, and easier to see its value, whether at home or in business.”

This year’s showcase also features Makani, Vodafone’s signature home broadband solution. Designed to fit seamlessly into the rhythm of Omani life, from working in the living room and studying in the garden to streaming anywhere, it has become the foundation of the connected home. Building on its successful market launch in April this year, Vodafone is unveiling an exclusive offer for new customers during the exhibition, which includes a special edition Makani device created specifically for COMEX, together with free Mesh Wi-Fi to extend coverage throughout the home.

Aligned with Oman Vision 2040, COMEX remains a critical platform for translating national ambition into action across the ICT sector. The 2025 edition underscores how technology underpins competitiveness, inclusion, and growth, and also highlights the role of the private sector in advancing that journey.

About Vodafone Oman:

Established through a strategic partnership between Oman Future Telecommunications Company and Vodafone Group, Vodafone Oman is at the forefront of the Sultanate’s digital revolution. Since launching its operations in March 2022, the company is the only fully digital-first operator in Oman, supported by a 100% cloud-based 5G network infrastructure that has ushered in a new era of telecommunications.

The company offers a diverse range of prepaid, postpaid, and enterprise solutions, designed to cater to the varying needs of its customers. Its competitive advantage lies in its award-winning My Vodafone App, which provides a seamless, fully digital experience—from onboarding and auto-payments to SIM and eSIM replacement, as well as access to essential government services. With more than 4 million downloads, the app has achieved 100% market penetration, offering customers unmatched convenience and personalised value at the tip of their fingers.

Beyond digital innovation, the company has built a strong retail network, with 75 stores and eStores and more than 4,000 sales channels across the country. This extensive presence, combined with Vodafone’s global reach, offers customers a reliable and convenient solution for wherever they are in Oman and around the world.

Today, the company has successfully captured approximately 10% of the market, driven by the continuous expansion of its 5G Next Level network and its commitment to customer-centric digital offerings. Aligned with Oman’s Vision 2040, Vodafone Oman is dedicated to fostering local talent, stimulating economic growth, and playing a pivotal role in the nation’s digital transformation journey.

For more information, visit www.vodafone.om.

