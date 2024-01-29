Muscat, Oman: Offering yet another new digital experience with the start of the New Year, Vodafone Oman announced that customers are now able to pay for their favorite content and services from Apple via carrier billing directly from their mobile phone account. This latest feature is available across all Apple products including App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV+, shows and movies on the Apple TV app, Apple Books and iCloud+.

The launch of the service will see Vodafone Oman take a dynamic new step in meeting its customers where they are, while developing its financial services offerings. Vodafone Oman BLACK postpaid and RED prepaid customers will have easier access to Apple content and services, further enabled by great value data from their packages.

New customers looking to join Vodafone Oman’s digital-first experiences, can easily take advantage of a simple sign up to Vodafone BLACK Postpaid or RED prepaid packages through the My Vodafone App, which is available on all global app stores. For more details customers are invited to visit any of the 75 Stores and eStores or any of +3,700 distributors across Oman.

Using the service is simple. Vodafone customers use a new or existing Apple ID OR Apple Account and select “Mobile Phone” as their payment method in account settings [on the App Store, in iCloud or within the Apple Music, Apple Books or Apple TV apps] from their iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac or on iTunes from their PC. The new payment option will be configured automatically and immediately allows for one-tap purchasing from any Apple product.

For more information on carrier billing, please visit https://www.vodafone.om

About Vodafone in the Sultanate of Oman:

Vodafone Oman was established through a strategic partnership between the Oman Future Telecommunication Company and Vodafone Group, one of the largest providers of mobile, fixed, broadband and digital TV services.

Launching its commercial operations in March 2022, Vodafone is the only digital-first operator with a 100% cloud-based 5G network infrastructure, introducing Oman to a new-generation of telcos. The company’s competitive edge is centred around its award-winning App, with a fully digital onboarding process, auto payment, SIM and eSIM replacement, government services and much more. It is a one-stop-shop offering speed, convenience and personalised value-add to both pre-paid and postpaid customers across Oman. With more than two million downloads, it is the only telecom app in Oman with a 100% market penetration.

Today, Vodafone’s retail network includes 71 Stores and eStores. in addition to more than 3,700 distributors across Oman. The My Vodafone App is also available on Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and the Huawei AppGallery. Internationally, Vodafone customers can take their home tariffs to 118 roaming countries.

Vodafone firmly believes that talented individuals, together with cutting-edge technologies, can lead the way towards building a bright future that is sought-after by everyone. The company’s belief is reflected in its chosen slogan, ‘Together, we can’. https://www.vodafone.om

