Cairo: In light of the company’s efforts to enhance digital transformation and development in Egypt, Vodafone Egypt and Vodafone Egypt Foundation announced the signing of two Memorandum of Understanding (MOUs) with the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology. These agreements outline joint efforts to implement initiatives fostering the development of students' digital capabilities and skills, with a primary objective of cultivating specialized expertise within the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector. This collaboration solidifies Vodafone Egypt’s commitment to enhancing the quality of education and expanding the breadth of services offered to students.

The signing ceremony was witnessed by H.E. Dr. Amr Talaat, Minister of Communications and Information Technology. The first MOU was signed by Ayman Essam, External Affairs and Legal Director at Vodafone Egypt with Eng. Raafat Hindi, Deputy Minister of Communications and Information Technology for Infrastructure Affairs for the Digital Egypt Builders Initiative (DEBI) aiming to refine graduates’ skills in multiple specializations.

Under this cooperation, the cybersecurity team at Vodafone Egypt will supervise the participants in the (DEBI) program, facilitating the adoption of graduation project ideas from students at public Egyptian universities. The team will evaluate these projects and provide sponsorship to ensure their alignment with the current and future requirements of the labor market. Additionally, Vodafone Egypt will conduct specialized technological awareness seminars covering key areas such as 5G networks, Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Cybersecurity, Embedded Systems, Business Analysis, Digital Arts, Software Development, and Electronics Design.

Furthermore, Vodafone will offer practical training opportunities and firsthand experiences, along with accredited certifications of completion granted to students. This comes as a part of the company’s eagerness to empower the new generation, enabling them to emerge as influential leaders in the field of ICT and meet the demands of the labor market; aiming to support developing specialized cadres in the sector that can keep up with the pace of technological changes and therefore increase students’ employment opportunities within the company.

The second MOU was signed by Eng. Mohamed Henna, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Vodafone Egypt Foundation with Eng. Raafat Hindi, Deputy Minister of Communications and Information Technology for Infrastructure Affairs to extend the partnership in the Digital Egypt Cubs Initiative (DECI), in addition to participating in launching new initiatives. Among them is the Digital Egypt Marvels Initiative (DEMI), which aims to qualify and build the technological skills of school fourth-grade to sixth-grade students, and the Digital Egypt Pioneers Initiative (DEPI), which aims to develop technological leadership in modern technologies among university students and graduates from all specializations. The initiatives also include the Digital Egypt Builders Initiative (DEBI), which aims to develop the skills of outstanding graduates in multiple specializations and enhance communication and integration of initiatives with the needs of the local community to ensure the success and sustainability of these projects.

In addition, Vodafone Egypt Foundation is scheduled to provide the students participating in any of these initiatives with free subscription to the foundation’s “Ta3limy” platform which provides access to content and live digital lectures lead by experts in digital, soft and language skills. In addition to building and developing student’s skills through the free digital solution, the foundation provides field training and organized activities and competitions, whether cultural, educational or social, to further equip students with future-ready skills.

Ayman Essam, External Affairs and Legal Director at Vodafone Egypt, conveyed his enthusiasm for the company’s engagement in Egypt’s Digital Generations Initiatives “This commitment aligns with Vodafone Egypt's overarching strategy to support digital education and contributes to Egypt’s digital transformation Our key objective is to enhance the quality of education, broaden the range of services available to students, and afford opportunities for youth to cultivate their skills, ultimately fostering a generation well-equipped to excel in the era of modern technology.”

In this regard, Eng. Mohamed Henna, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Vodafone Egypt Foundation, said:” We take immense pride in our collaboration with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, underscoring our firm belief in the pivotal role that youth play in fostering innovation. Our commitment extends to unprecedented efforts dedicated to supporting and empowering them with essential digital skills, ensuring they are well-equipped to match the rapid pace of technological advancement,”

“Anticipating fruitful outcomes from this partnership, we aspire to forge enduring and impactful alliances with international corporations and specialized universities. Through these endeavors, we aim to catalyze the success journey of the young individuals engaged in these initiatives, enabling them to realize their professional aspirations in the dynamic realm of technology.” Henna added.

The “Digital Egypt Builders Initiative (DEBI)”, a complimentary grant program, was launched by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology in September 2020 during the inauguration of various educational institutions attended by the President. The initiative is strategically designed to cultivate skilled professionals in the realm of information and communications technology, with a specific focus on nurturing the creative capabilities of Egyptian youth.