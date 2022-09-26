Allaf: voco is a brand built on sustainability.

EV station part of other green initiatives launches by voco on a global level.

Riyadh: voco Riyadh, owned and operated by the InterContinental Hotels Group, has launched an electric vehicle charging station, as part of a series of new initiatives to protect and preserve the environment. In doing so, voco Riyadh has become the first hotel in the Saudi capital to offer an EV charging point.

Green initiatives such as these have made voco hotels around the world popular among tourists and guests looking for environmentally-friendly accomodation options and those who wish to leave a smaller carbon footprint during their travel.

M. Allaf, regional general manager of IHG and general manager of voco Riyadh, said sustainability is one of the most important priorities of voco hotels in the Kingdom. “voco aims to be the leading destination for sustainable tourism in the Kingdom, in line with Vision 2030 goals, which have placed sustainability among its most important pillars, as the Kingdom aims to reach zero-carbon neutrality by 2060.”

He added: “voco is a brand built on sustainability, and it continues to take sustainable measures with regard to carbon, energy, waste and water. voco cares about our planet as much as it takes care of its guests. voco’s care for the environment is seen in practices such as serving guests drinks and coffee in biodegradable glasses and cups or providing them with the opportunity to refresh and bathe under energy-efficient ventilated shower heads.”

The new EV charging station is also in line with the Saudi government’s direction towards supporting and developing the electric car industry. In May, the Saudi Ministry of Investment announced an investment of more than SR12.3 billion to build a Lucid Motors electric vehicle factory in Saudi Arabia, with an annual production capacity of 155,000 cars. The move reflects the Kingdom's global commitment to promoting a green economy and reducing carbon emissions.

With the launch of an EV charging station, voco affirms its commitment to being an eco-friendly hotel that implements environmental sustainability practices, uses energy-saving heating, cooling, and lighting systems, rationalizes water usage, and implements initiatives focused on protecting the environment, and achieving environmental and human sustainability. The overall aim is to improve human well-being and maintain the continuity of life by protecting natural resources, such as the atmosphere and soil.

Allaf said that voco has taken several other pioneering proactive measures to reduce carbon emissions, save energy and water, and reduce waste. “voco is a unique example of the green hotel model in the Kingdom, and it will continue to promote long-term sustainability and care for the planet in the communities where it operates,” he added.

Among its green initiatives are the use of large packages containing shampoo, soap and other toiletries for guests, that help reduce plastic waste. Moreover, voco uses recycled materials for various purposes and glass water bottles instead of plastic ones. Personal hygiene items such as toothbrushes, razors and others are made with biodegradable materials.

Recycled plastic bottles are used in guest rooms, transforming plastic waste into high-quality bedding. By November 2019, this initiative had recycled more than half a million bottles.

In order to reduce the use of paper and benefit from digital transformation, the IHG Hotels & Resorts application provides visitors with the ability to book more than 5,900 hotels and resorts within the IHG Group around the world, including voco Riyadh and Al Khobar. The hotels also plan to eliminate plastic cards and digitize reservations to reduce plastic consumption.

The IHG Green Engage program enables 200 eco-friendly solutions to improve sustainability practices at a global level.

voco Riyadh and Al Khobar provide an innovative hotel experience that is modern and luxurious in character. Guests can enjoy the serene atmosphere and a range of amenities, reflecting the high-end services and luxury that the voco brand represents around the world. Restaurants at the hotels serve the most delicious international cuisines and dishes in a luxuriant ambiance.

