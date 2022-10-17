Dubai: Vlado Brokers, a licensed and regulated online trading and investment specialist, will showcase its safe trading platform along with other innovative products in Forex Expo Dubai 2022, which is scheduled from October 19-20 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Forex Expo Dubai is the largest event in the Middle East for investors and forex industry leaders to network and explore more business opportunities in the Forex Trading space.

Vlado, which opened its first Middle East office in Dubai earlier this year, believes it is an honour for them to be part of Forex Expo as a Diamond Partner. Vlado has been nominated for two awards at the event - Best Broker for Introducing Broker and Best Forex Fintech Broker.

Regarding the participation in Forex Expo Dubai, Omar Hassan, Key Account Manager of Vlado, said, “We are very excited and thrilled to be part of this exciting and very valuable Forex Expo. This is a great opportunity for us to showcase our products and services to the forex community. We look forward to meeting everyone at the expo and hearing what they say about our products and services.”

Vlado recently signed a strategic partnership with Volofinance, the UAE’s premier asset management financial service provider, and will explore new partnerships and collaboration during the two-day Forex Expo Dubai 2022.

Omar said, “We are planning to expand operations by opening a couple of new branches and offices across the UAE during this year. In addition, we are also looking to create our in-house trading App for our brand. The features include social trade, signals, news, and other interesting features. Also, we will have our public (percentage allocation money management) PAMM system for clients to join the best fund manager in our brokerage.”

Vlado boasts trading volumes of up to USD 10 billion and counting, and currently serves clients from around the globe, to the tune of 20,000 traders, with USD 30 million worth of investments traded weekly.

About Vlado Brokers

Vlado is a licensed and regulated online trading and investment specialist registered in the UK and regulated by FINTRAC (Canada) and ASIC (Australia). The company opened its first Middle East office in Dubai in July 2022. Vlado recently signed a strategic partnership with Volofinance, the UAE’s premier asset management financial service provider.

Vlado strives to provide its clients with the best possible trading experience, and the company’s core values are tightly aligned with that vision. Vlado aims to offer easy and transparent market access and help its clients pursue their financial goals.