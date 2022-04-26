vivo today announced that it has joined hands with one of the world's most awaited sporting event of the year – FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM – from November 21 to December 18, to bring an unforgettable experience to football fans worldwide. As part of the sponsorship agreement between vivo and FIFA, vivo has been the official smartphone of FIFA competitions since May 2017; including the recent FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021TM.

vivo, which is amongst the top 5 smartphone manufacturers in the world, looks to leverage this sponsorship to connect with and expand its widening customer base of over 400 million people worldwide. Looking ahead, vivo strives to grow internationally through creating immersive customer experiences and advancing its groundbreaking smartphone technology.

“Football is a sport that is filled with vibrance, passion and colour and lies at the heart of the Middle Eastern community. By partnering with the first ever FIFA World Cup™ in the region, we are excited to celebrate the 'Joy of Humanity' and showcase how innovative smartphone technology can capture the most exciting, emotional, and incredible moments. We wish participating nations the very best of luck and look forward to an exciting FIFA World Cup™”, said Jet Xu, Head of Middle East Business, vivo.

The Middle East is vital to vivo's global business. Since its 2019 debut in the Middle East, vivo's focus and commitment have been making superb product experiences available to local customers. The company has seen rapid market share growth owing to its localized product and marketing strategies. Through launching well-performing lineups, including X series, V series, and Y series, vivo has become one of the most beloved smartphone brands in the region. vivo will continue putting users at the center and constantly innovating to deliver pioneering smartphone technologies.

About vivo

vivo is a technology company that creates great products based on a design-driven value, with smart devices and intelligent services as its core. The company aims to build a bridge between humans and the digital world. Through unique creativity, vivo provides users with an increasingly convenient mobile and digital life. Following the company’s core values, which include Benfen*, user-orientation, design-driven value, continuous learning and team spirit, vivo has implemented a sustainable development strategy with the vision of developing into a healthier, more sustainable world-class corporation.

While bringing together and developing the best local talents to deliver excellence, vivo is supported by a network of R&D centers in Shenzhen, Dongguan, Nanjing, Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai and Xi’an, focusing on the development of state-of-the-art consumer technologies, including 5G, artificial intelligence, industrial design, imaging system and other up-and-coming technologies. vivo has also set up an intelligent manufacturing network (including those authorized by vivo), with an annual production capacity of nearly 200 million smartphones. As of now, vivo has branched out its sales network across more than 60 countries and regions, and is loved by more than 400 million users worldwide.

*“Benfen” is a term describing the attitude on doing the right things and doing things right – which is the ideal description of vivo’s mission to create value for society.

