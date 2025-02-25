vivo's local manufacturing expansion supports the government's plans to increase digital exports to $9 billion by 2026.

Cairo – vivo, a global leading technology company specializing in smartphone manufacturing, announces the expansion of its investments and industrial operations in Egypt, alongside the launch of its new locally manufactured Y29 smartphone from its advanced factory in the 10th of Ramadan City. This move aims to strengthen vivo’s presence in the Egyptian market, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and local manufacturing in Egypt.

This expansion enhances Egypt’s position as a regional manufacturing hub, creating 1,500 direct and indirect job opportunities. The factory’s production capacity can reach up to 500,000 “Made in Egypt” smartphones per month, contributing to the local economy and boosting the Egyptian market’s capabilities.

By manufacturing smartphones locally, vivo provides Egyptian consumers with a key competitive advantage, as devices produced within Egypt are exempt from additional taxes, making them more affordably priced without compromising quality or specifications. This initiative aligns with vivo’s strategy to deliver cutting-edge technology at accessible prices while enhancing its distribution network and after-sales services, which currently include 11 service centers across the country.

Alex Zhan, CEO of vivo Egypt, commented: “Local manufacturing is more than just an operational expansion; it reflects our deep commitment to the Egyptian market by bringing the latest technologies and innovations that meet consumer aspirations, with a special focus on the youth segment. This expansion is part of an ongoing approach, as we have been developing and producing our smartphones locally since vivo Egypt was established in 2018. Our team consists of over 1,500 employees nationwide, including more than 600 skilled workers. The vivo Egypt factory adheres to the highest quality standards, earning ISO 9001 certification and membership in the Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) program, enhancing supply chain efficiency and transparency.”

Islam Adam, Marketing Director at vivo Egypt, added: “Today's Egyptian consumer seeks a comprehensive experience that goes beyond technical specifications to include manufacturing quality, fast availability, and strong after-sales support. With local manufacturing, we can meet these expectations with greater flexibility while offering more competitive prices thanks to tax exemptions. Additionally, expanding production within Egypt allows us to streamline supply chains and provide faster, more efficient support, strengthening long-term customer trust in our brand. In line with the government’s ambitious plans for this sector.”

vivo's expansion in local manufacturing aligns with the ICT sector's plans to boost local production and increase digital exports, with the government aiming to raise their value to $9 billion by 2026. This move is part of a broader vision to localize industries and reduce reliance on imports, supporting the goal of increasing Egypt's total exports to over $146 billion by 2030. Local smartphone manufacturing, including the Y29, is a key step toward strengthening Egypt’s position as a regional hub for technological industries and advancing the state's plans to raise the ICT sector’s contribution to GDP from 5.8% in 2023/2024 to 8% by 2030, reflecting the country's ability to attract foreign investments and drive economic growth.

Notably, while the Y29 is not the first vivo smartphone to be locally manufactured, it stands out with several features that make it an ideal choice for users seeking a well-rounded experience. The phone combines a sleek modern design with powerful performance, featuring a Snapdragon 685 processor and a 120Hz display for a smooth visual experience. It also boasts a 6,500mAh battery, ensuring long-lasting usage with a lifespan of up to five years—making it the only phone in its price segment to offer this feature.

About vivo

vivo is a technology company that creates great products based on a design-driven value, with smart devices and intelligent services as its core. The company aims to build a bridge between humans and the digital world. Through unique creativity, vivo provides users with an increasingly convenient mobile and digital life. Following the company’s core values, which include Benfen*, user-orientation, design-driven value, continuous learning and team spirit, vivo has implemented a sustainable development strategy with the vision of developing into a healthier, more sustainable world-class corporation.

While bringing together and developing the best local talents to deliver excellence, vivo is supported by a network of R&D centres in Shenzhen, Dongguan, Nanjing, Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai and Xi’an, focusing on the development of state-of-the-art consumer technologies, including 5G, artificial intelligence, industrial design, imaging system and other up-and-coming technologies. vivo has also set up an intelligent manufacturing network (including those authorized by vivo), with an annual production capacity of nearly 200 million smartphones. As of now, vivo has branched out its sales network across more than 60 countries and regions and is loved by more than 400 million users worldwide.

"Benfen" is a term describing the attitude on doing the right things and doing things right—which is the ideal description of vivo’s mission to create value for society.

