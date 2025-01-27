Visit Qatar, in partnership with Huawei, announced the official launch of the Visit Qatar_HarmonyOS Atomic Service, making it easier for Chinese visitors to explore the best of Qatar through their Huawei devices. This service, integrated with the Huawei device operating system, provides quick access to personalised travel tools, helping visitors plan and enjoy their trip to Qatar with ease. From discovering cultural highlights to navigating their journey, it offers a simple and enjoyable method to experience Qatar’s rich culture.

As global travel trends evolve, Qatar has become a popular destination in the Middle East, drawing Chinese tourists with its rich arts, culture and modern attractions. To better serve this growing audience, Visit Qatar and Huawei signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) in May 2024. The partnership brings together tools such as Petal Ads, HUAWEI AppGallery, Skytone, HUAWEI Wallet, Petal Maps, and Celia to create a seamless and connected travel experience for Chinese visitors on Huawei devices.

The launch of Visit Qatar_HarmonyOS Atomic Service marks a significant milestone in this collaboration, underscoring Qatar Tourism’s commitment to driving the development of its tourism industry by harnessing innovative technology. Together with Huawei, Qatar is poised to redefine the travel experience and position itself as a top destination for Chinese visitors.

HarmonyOS Atomic Meta Services are characterised by their efficiency, discoverability, ease of use, seamless cross-device experience, and ecosystem openness. Users can invoke these services through various entry points such as the quick access screen to the left of the home screen, Smart Search, and Celia, without needing to open third-party applications or download apps. This allows for quick startup and immediate access to travel information. For example, when tourists approach a specific attraction or street in Qatar, the services can intelligently recognise their geographical location and provide real-time guided services. Visitors can simply click on the home screen notification card to navigate to the electronic map guide page, accessing various features such as attraction guide, nearby dining options, route navigation, accommodation and audio guide.

Additionally, the seamless cross-device experience of HarmonyOS Atomic Meta Services allows users to log in with their Huawei account across different devices – whether on a smartphone, tablet, or smart screen – synchronising personal data, ensuring consistent service with smoother and efficient operations.

With this initiative, Visit Qatar takes a bold step in delivering high-quality, technology-driven experiences, reinforcing its commitment to welcoming visitors with innovative and tailored services.

About Visit Qatar

Visit Qatar is the main arm of Qatar Tourism. Visit Qatar’s mission is to promote and expand tourism in Qatar by cultivating its rich culture, developing thrilling attractions, enhancing Qatar’s calendar, becoming the leading MICE destination in the region, diversifying events and luxury experiences. Visit Qatar is rooted in Service Excellence, boosting the entire tourism value chain, and increasing local and international visitor demand in Qatar. Through Visit Qatar’s network of international offices in priority markets, cutting-edge digital platforms, and marketing campaigns, Visit Qatar is expanding Qatar’s presence globally and enhancing the tourism sector.