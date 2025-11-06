Visit Qatar, in collaboration with MELT Live, is set to host ‘An Evening with Steve Harvey’ on December 3 at Al Mayassa Theatre, Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC).

The event will offer audiences in Qatar the opportunity to engage directly with global entertainer, entrepreneur, and thought leader Steve Harvey. The evening promises an inspiring and engaging experience filled with stories, insights, and lessons on success and personal growth. The event is open to attendees aged 12 and above.

Designed as a premium experience, the event aims to inspire attendees through mentorship and meaningful dialogue, reinforcing Qatar’s position as a growing hub for cultural, intellectual, and lifestyle experiences.

This event forms part of the broader collaboration between Visit Qatar and MELT Live to bring internationally recognised world-class experiences to the country.

Tickets for the event will be available via the official booking link: https://doha.platinumlist.net/hall-map/ticket-office?id_event_show=4247273

For media-related inquiries, please contact Visit Qatar’s Press Office on: pressoffice@visitqatar.qa

About Visit Qatar

Visit Qatar is the main arm of Qatar Tourism. Visit Qatar’s mission is to promote and expand tourism in Qatar by cultivating its rich culture, developing thrilling attractions, enhancing Qatar’s calendar, becoming the leading MICE destination in the region, diversifying events and luxury experiences. Visit Qatar is rooted in Service Excellence, boosting the entire tourism value chain, and increasing local and international visitor demand in Qatar. Through Visit Qatar’s network of international offices in priority markets, cutting-edge digital platforms, and marketing campaigns, Visit Qatar is expanding Qatar’s presence globally and enhancing the tourism sector.

Web: www.visitqatar.com

About MELT Live

MELT Live is an international events company specialized in creating unique brand experiences and original IP festivals. Established through a strategic collaboration between OWS Capital and Steve Harvey Global, MELT’s primary mission revolves around uniting Western and Eastern cultures.

For more information visit www.melt-mideast.com