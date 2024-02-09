Visit Qatar and Qatar Airways announced the launch of stopover flight packages in Doha, as part of their joint efforts to promote Qatar and strengthen its position as a premier tourist destination to be added to passengers’ targeted destination, during a press conference chaired by His Excellency Mr. Saad bin Ali Al Kharji, President of Qatar Tourism, and Engineer. Badr Mohammed Al Meer, CEO of Qatar Airways Group, in the presence of a group of international media representatives as part of an extensive familarisation trip to Doha, at Msheireb, Downtown Doha.

Visit Qatar plays a crucial role in promoting Qatar as a premier travel destination and preserving its cultural heritage. Visit Qatar actively collaborates with government entities to facilitate partnerships and encourage private sector investments to ensure the growth of the hospitality and tourism sectors. Aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030, Visit Qatar is dedicated to enhancing the country's tourism infrastructure, promoting sustainable development, and fostering cultural exchange.

Commenting at the press conference, H.E. Mr. Saad Bin Ali Al Kharji, Chairman of Qatar Tourism said: “The 'Stopover in Qatar' offering is an embodiment of continuity of the cooperation between Qatar Tourism and Qatar Airways providing travelers the opportunity to expand their destination experience and explore this remarkable country. Recognising the richness and diversity of Qatar's tourism, we believe that the 'Stopover in Qatar' package will be highly valuable for tourists with limited time”.

He added: “It is imperative to highlight that in 2023, the number of travelers and hotel room nights for stopovers in Qatar more than doubled compared to 2022 as a direct result of Qatar Airways flying to over 177 international destinations. January 2024, witnessed another remarkable achievement with over 700,000 visitors, setting a new monthly record, we are continuing this growth, with the aim of welcoming six million annual visitors by 2030. These statistics underscore the significant accomplishments and momentum of Qatar's tourism sector, solidifying its status as a leading premier international destination”.

He concluded: “Qatar will grow and improve assets and attractions as we will witness the unveiling of new attractions, such as the Meryal Waterpark and Ras Abrouq. Visit Qatar emphasizes its keenness in providing overall Service Excellence for visitors to have a well-rounded Middle Eastern experience in one accessible, safe, and must-visit destination”.

Through Discover Qatar (DQ), Qatar Airways’ destination management company, passengers can now choose one of the stopover flights, which enhances Doha’s presence as an ideal stopover destination thanks to its abundance of tourist experiences and unique benefits.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al Meer, said: “Our 2024 network expansion offers a very exciting summer schedule, which includes our resumption to Venice and our new route to Hamburg, along with increased frequencies on various international routes. We are committed to creating unforgettable travel experiences which will transform transit time as well as the airport experience itself. Looking ahead to the future, I am confident that Qatar is set to become the top stopover destination globally.”

Qatar Airways’ goal aims to make Doha a must-see stopover destination with one-of-a-kind travel experiences. Visit Qatar and Destination Qatar’s stopover packages offer five exciting options at over 100 hotels for travellers embarking on their journey on Qatar Airways’ network of over 170 destinations:

Standard : choice of 4-star hotels, is the best value stopover package with over 100 hotels in the network offering 24 hours check in and prices starting at $14 per person per night.

: choice of 4-star hotels, is the best value stopover package with over 100 hotels in the network offering 24 hours check in and prices starting at $14 per person per night. Premium: choice of 5-star hotels

Premium with Beach Access : choice of 5-star hotels with access to Doha Sands Beach, West Bay

: choice of 5-star hotels with access to Doha Sands Beach, West Bay Luxury : choice of 5-star luxury hotels including breakfast

: choice of 5-star luxury hotels including breakfast All-Inclusive Beach: choice of 5-star hotels including breakfast and all-inclusive beach access to Doha Sands Beach, West Bay

All stopover packages include 24-hour check-in facilities so guests can make the most of their time in Qatar and can be tailored to add-on options including airport assistance, transfers and a range of tours and experiences to enhance their stay, such as City and Desert Tours.

You can get more information about stopover travel packages: https://www.qatarairways.com/en-us/offers/qatar-stopover.html

During the press conference, Qatar Airways presented its network expansion, summer schedule, and exciting places to visit for short- and long-term stays. The airline’s resumption to Venice, and its new route to Hamburg aims to garner an influx of international travellers to pass through the Best Airport in the Middle East, Hamad International Airport. This offers a chance for transit passengers to add Doha as a layover destination through DQ’s stopover packages.

Visit Qatar and Qatar Airways also hosted the media in the airline-owned luxury resort, “Our Habitas Ras Abrouq”. Located at the edge of the UNESCO protected Al-Reem Biosphere Reserve, Our Habitas Ras Abrouq brings the Our Habitas global hospitality group's award-winning luxury for the soul experience to Qatar. The partnership between Our Habitas and Qatar Airways allows luxury travellers seeking new experiences to discover the country's natural wonders. Qatar Tourism will also closely collaborate with Our Habitas to deliver transformative travel experiences through art exhibits, unique pop-up dining experiences, innovative wellness offerings, concerts, and more.

