Vienna: The Vision Token (VSN) has officially launched today, marking a new chapter for Web3 tokens. Vision is now available across major centralised exchanges and investment platforms including Kraken, KuCoin, Gate.io, Bitpanda and MEXC, as well as decentralised platforms such as Uniswap, opening the door to investors worldwide.

Designed as the unifying asset of the broader Web3 ecosystem, Vision integrates governance, staking, loyalty, and real-world use cases. Some early products with Vision integration will include the Vision Protocol, a liquidity aggregator for cross-chain swaps; Vision Chain, a dedicated Ethereum Layer 2 network for tokenised real-world assets; the Bitpanda DeFi Wallet; and a launchpad to showcase curated crypto projects. Vision is designed to not only provide tangible benefits in these products, a share in the generated feeds flows back to its governing body, funding rewards, buybacks and burns.

While Vision is deeply integrated into Bitpanda’s expanding Web3 ecosystem, it is not issued or controlled by a private company. Governance and rewards are overseen by the Vision Web3 Foundation, an entity created to ensure that the token’s utility, emissions, and long-term evolution are shaped by its users. The Bitpanda Web3 Committee, composed of independent industry experts, supports the Foundation by advising on emission strategies, grant allocation, and ecosystem growth. Governance will be powered through onchain voting, enabling Vision holders to have a say in key parameters such as staking emissions, burns, and community funding.

Fabian Reinisch, Chairman of the VISION web3 Foundation, commented: "With Vision, we’re creating a transparent and dynamic framework where token holders have a direct say in how the ecosystem evolves. This isn’t just another Web3 product - it’s a user-centric model that reflects the needs of its community. Vision is built on the principle that value should flow back to those who participate and contribute, and Vision has been built to do just that."

Vision consolidates the utility of Bitpanda’s earlier tokens (BEST and Pantos) into a single multi-functional asset, simplifying user engagement while unlocking new capabilities. Holders can stake it for up to 10% APY, gain access to early-stage projects via the Launchpad, and shape the future through quarterly votes.

Partnerships have already been announced with Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan, who will explore new digital experiences that connect global sports audiences with Web3 to offer real benefits to Vision holders.

For more details on how to participate in the Vision ecosystem, including governance, staking, and project development, visit bitpanda.com and follow Vision on X (Twitter) and Telegram to stay updated.

Investing in digital assets carries risk; you may lose your entire investment. This is not investment advice, and past performance is no guarantee of future results. Understand all risks before investing. For details on the Vision token (VSN) by the VISION web3 Foundation, see the white paper. Benefits and rewards are subject to terms and conditions of the respective loyalty programmes.

About the VISION Web3 Foundation

The VISION Web3 Foundation was founded in 2025 as an independent organisation established to govern and develop the Vision (VSN) token and its surrounding ecosystem. Headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, the Foundation is responsible for the issuance and management of VSN, overseeing token supply, liquidity, and protocol governance. It supports the growth of a compliant, user-centric Web3 infrastructure through transparent onchain voting, strategic emissions, and community grants. By reinvesting ecosystem value into innovation and rewarding active participation, the Foundation ensures that the future of VSN remains decentralised, dynamic, and aligned with the interests of its holders.

About Bitpanda

Bitpanda was founded in Vienna in 2014 and is the leading European crypto platform. With a selection of over 3,200 digital assets, including more than 600 crypto assets and numerous stocks*, ETFs*, precious metals and commodities, the Austrian fintech unicorn offers one of the most comprehensive ranges of digital assets available in Europe. Already trusted by over 6.5 million users, and dozens of institutional partners, Bitpanda holds licences in several countries, and has a proven track record of working with local regulators to keep assets safe and secure. This makes Bitpanda one of the safest and most strictly regulated trading platforms in the industry. In addition to its headquarters in Vienna, Bitpanda has offices in, Barcelona, Berlin and Bucharest.

