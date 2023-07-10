This groundbreaking partnership will see VISION INDUSTRY launching NIKON lenses in the UAE

VISION INDUSTRY, owned by Optitalia Group - one of the GCC’s leading companies in the distribution of eyewear, announced their partnership with renowned Japanese lens maker, Nikon, to launch the very first Nikon lenswear Shop-in-Shop in the Middle East at VISION INDUSTRY’s flagship store in Mall of Emirates.

With over 100 years of experience in optical glass manufacturing, Nikon lenses are well known for their uncompromised performance and unparalleled quality. From working with innovative technology to customizing spectacle lenses to unique requirements, precision is part of Nikon’s history and brand DNA.

Guided by specialists, VISION INDUSTRY’s talented Italian artisans can craft in-house handmade frames and sunglasses, delivering bespoke designs to fit the customer as only a tailor-made product can. As part of this partnership, VISION INDUSTRY will be the first to offer Nikon's lenses in the UAE market.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Nikon Eye Lenswear. This groundbreaking collaboration marks a significant milestone for both companies, as we introduce the very first Nikon shop-in-shop in the UAE, exclusively housed within the VISION INDUSTRY flagship store at the Mall of the Emirates.” said Gian Paolo Biasotto, Co-Founder of VISION INDUSTRY. “This partnership brings together the expertise of VISION INDUSTRY in eyewear space and the cutting-edge technology of Nikon Eye Lenswear, renowned for their exceptional optical solutions. The seamless combination of Nikon's state-of-the-art lenses with our own bespoke designed frames, ensures a harmonious fusion of cutting-edge optical technology and stylish eyewear. It represents our shared commitment to revolutionizing the eyewear industry in the UAE and providing our customers with unparalleled vision experiences.”

VISION INDUSTRY which recently opened doors in the UAE, offers an extensive selection of eyewear and provides in-store comprehensive eye exams by licensed optometrists, at their state-of-the-art medical facility conveniently located inside the store.

Tapping into their ethos of ‘look good and see well’, VISION INDUSTRY fully understands & promotes the importance of regular check-ups in maintaining optimal eye health and encourages all their customers to schedule an appointment with one of their experienced eye care professionals prior to purchasing a frame or new contact lenses.

About VISION INDUSTRY:

Founded in 2023, VISION INDUSTRY is the first-of-its-kind optical experiential-retail concept with the mission of elevating the perception of eyewear. Part of Optitalia Group, VISION INDUSTRY provides the highest level of eye-care, service, innovation and design, setting a new standard for the optical retail industry and cementing its position as a benchmark and authority in the world of eye-health. VISION INDUSTRY is an 800 Square Meter store in Mall of the Emirates – Dubai, offering an incredibly wide assortment of eyewear, a bespoke service and the latest eyecare technology.

About Optitalia Group:

Optitalia Group is the leading eyewear distributor in the Middle East. Established in 1996, Optitalia Group's core strength is in its well-balanced and diversified portfolio spanning from fashion to luxury and from lifestyle to sport brands.

Optitalia Group is also the owner of the optical retail brand Optifashion and the newly launched VISION INDUSTRY.

ABOUT NIKON

Nikon is the world leader in digital imaging, precision optics and photo imaging technology and is globally recognised for setting new standards in product design and performance for its award-winning consumer and professional photographic equipment. Nikon Singapore Pte Ltd distributes consumer and professional digital SLR cameras, NIKKOR optics, Speedlights and system accessories; Nikon COOLPIX compact digital cameras; Nikon sports optics as well as the latest mirrorless cameras in over 50 countries.

For more information, visit https://nikon-asia.com

