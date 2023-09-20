Kuwait City, Kuwait - Visa, a world leader in digital payments, has partnered with M2P Fintech, Asia’s largest API infrastructure company, to help fintech and non-banking entities issue payment products seamlessly through the Visa Ready to Launch (VRTL) program. M2P Fintech specializes in building financial infrastructure through a wide range of accessible solutions. By acting as a tech layer between banks, fintechs and financial institutions, it delivers cutting-edge APIs that work to embed financial technology in core business offerings.

The VRTL program addresses significant challenges faced by fintech and non-banking entities when launching new card programs. These challenges encompass technological, operational, and commercial aspects that can be daunting due to the fragmented card enablement landscape. Additionally, partnerships with numerous players in the ecosystem, including licensed financial institutions for Bank Identification Number (BIN) sponsorship, issuer processors, Know Your Customer (KYC), and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) partners, are imperative for successful multi-market penetration.

By providing end-to-end card issuance capability through product bundling and program management, combined with a secure and scalable technology integration platform via API and SDK, Visa Ready to Launch streamlines the entire process. The program’s ‘One Contract’, ‘One Pricing’ & ‘One Integration’ approach reduces go-to-market timelines, enhances overall capacity, and ensures participating fintech benefit from a quick onboarding experience.

"The Visa Ready to Launch program provides fintech with extensive go-to-market toolkits including SDKs, online education coupled with subject matter expertise, all designed to help the fintech go to market faster and more efficiently. The program enables fast decision making and fast-tracks deployment of credentials via product bundling, pricing simplification, rapid contracting and ease of implementation," said Shashank Singh, Visa’s VP and General Manager for Kuwait and Qatar.

Vaanathi Mohanakrishnan – Business Head, MENA, M2P Fintech, stated, “VRTL is an excellent toolkit for fintechs eagerly awaiting to launch their programs. It represents M2P’s commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements and resonates with our philosophy: Innovate, Execute, Repeat. Fintechs will be able to focus on their core business without worrying about piecing together various components of the ecosystem to innovate. VRTL resolves fintech’s pain points, providing them with the tools they need to thrive and to unlock their potential.”

About Visa Inc.

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is the world’s leader in digital payments. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable and secure payment network - enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. Our advanced global processing network, VisaNet, provides secure and reliable payments around the world, and is capable of handling more than 65,000 transaction messages a second. The company’s relentless focus on innovation is a catalyst for the rapid growth of digital commerce on any device, for everyone, everywhere. As the world moves from analog to digital, Visa is applying our brand, products, people, network and scale to reshape the future of commerce. For more information, visit About Visa, Visa Blog and @VisaNews.

About M2P Fintech

M2P Fintech, registered in the UAE as M2P Solutions, is Asia’s largest API infrastructure company offering a wide gamut of services that enable businesses of any scale to embed financial services. M2P Fintech is an omni-channel platform that operates in over 20 markets across the Asia Pacific, MENA, and Oceania regions. M2P pioneers next generation financial services products through innovative offerings, and powers 300+ banks, 100+ NBFCs, and 800+ fintech engagements across various industries serving over 35 million end users. Our comprehensive technology stack powers the core banking system, core lending suite, BNPL, customized credit cards, prepaid cards, and much more.

