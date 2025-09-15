Visa Private offers banks a new, more rewarding proposition for their premium customers

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Visa, a global leader in digital payments, has announced the launch of Visa Private, an exclusive premium offering tailored for high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) who seek a level of service and benefits that go beyond conventional card experiences. Available first in the UAE before a wider GCC rollout, Visa Private combines seamless, secure payment technology with carefully curated travel, lifestyle and retail privileges.

With the UAE projected to record a net inflow of about 9,800 millionaires in 2025 - the highest figure worldwide, Visa Private is intended to help issuing banks meet the expectations of HNWIs, whose needs extend beyond routine payment functionality, while also supporting the UAE government’s ambition to position the country as a leading global wealth hub.

“Visa Private shows how we turn insight into action. Working closely with our bank partners, we designed a product that reflects the lifestyle of the region’s most discerning clients while upholding the highest standards of security and convenience,” said Yuri Topunov, VP & Head of Products & Solutions for MENA, Visa. “By giving high-net-worth individuals a seamless way to pay and a richer set of experiences when they do - we are helping our partners deepen customer relationships and supporting the UAE government’s wider digital commerce agenda.”

Key Visa Private Privileges:

Complimentary lounge access for the cardholder plus two guests

Airport transfer services within the UAE

OneVasco visa-application concierge service

Harrods Gold tier membership

Year-round discounts at select fine-dining venues and beach clubs across the GCC

Complimentary access to leading padel courts

Complimentary hotel night stay across 20+ premium hotels

Exclusive offers and perks at Club Med

Visa Private is part of Visa’s global affluent strategy to deliver differentiated value through personalized, technology-driven solutions. The new product enables issuing banks to serve their premium customers with a ready-made set of exclusive benefits backed by Visa’s trusted payment network and global acceptance at more than 150 million merchant partners worldwide.

