Riyadh – Visa (NYSE: V), a global leader in digital payments, today announced the creation of a new region comprising Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Oman as part of its strategic growth plans in the Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEMEA) region. This move reflects Visa’s commitment to supporting national government priorities for digital transformation and expanding engagement with financial institution, fintech and merchant partners.

Building on Visa’s 40-years of regional presence, the new organization enables Visa to be closer to clients and stakeholders, helping businesses, governments, and partners innovate and grow at scale. This milestone positions Visa to deliver tailored solutions that advance cashless payments and foster economic development across these dynamic markets.

Visa has appointed Ali Bailoun as Group Country Manager to lead the new region. Based in Riyadh, Ali will oversee Visa’s operations across Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Oman. Over the past year, Visa unveiled a new state-of-the-art office in Riyadh, including an Innovation Center that serves as a hub for co-creating next generation payment solutions, and is now hosting Visa Acceptance Platform on local cloud in Saudi Arabia to support eCommerce growth.

Ali Bailoun brings over 20 years of experience in payments, banking, and management. Since joining Visa in 2012, he has led innovative strategies that accelerated digital transformation, drove economic growth, and supported partners in advancing Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

“This evolution is a key part of our CEMEA strategy to deliver greater agility and client proximity,” said Tareq Muhmood, Regional President, CEMEA, Visa. “Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and Oman are among the most dynamic markets in the region, and Ali’s leadership will ensure we continue to accelerate digital transformation and create value for clients, consumers, and economies.”

Ali Bailoun added: “I am honored to lead this new region and work closely with our partners to advance digital payments and support national agendas for innovation and economic growth. Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 sets an ambitious target of achieving 80% cashless transactions, and the Kingdom is already at 79% today. This progress reflects the scale of transformation underway, and Visa is proud to play a role in enabling secure, seamless payment experiences that help businesses and consumers thrive.”

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

Media Contact

amabdulr@visa.com