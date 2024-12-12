Visa to offer certification programs at ADGM Academy to upskill UAE’s financial workforce and support Emiratization

Collaboration aims to create an exemplary model for public-private partnerships, supporting the national strategy “We the UAE 2031” and “Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030”and in line with UAE Central Bank’s Financial Infrastructure Transformation Program

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Visa, a world leader in digital payments, today announced a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ADGM Academy (ADGM Academy), the educational arm of ADGM. Under the framework of the MoU, Visa and ADGM Academy will collaborate to foster innovation, education, and professional development within the UAE’s financial sector, aligning with the national strategy, “We the UAE 2031” and in line with UAE Central Bank’s Financial Infrastructure Transformation Program, to build a future-ready economy.

The MoU was signed by Joanne Kubba, Senior Vice President, Head of Government Engagement for CEMEA – Visa, and Abdulla Al Suwaidi, Board Member, ADGM Academy, on the sidelines of Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW).

The scope of the MoU covers joint research and development, and upskilling professionals in the financial sector. For research and development, Visa will partner with ADGMA’s Research Center to conduct joint research on critical topics such as Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence (AI), FinTech, and Financial Sector Innovations. Together, both entities aim to facilitate knowledge exchange and drive applied research to foster innovation within the UAE’s financial community.

On skills development, Visa – through its Visa University – will deliver a range of training and certification programs at ADGM Academy. These programs, complemented by curated content, courses, and webinars, aim to upskill and reskill professionals, support Emiratization efforts, and build a future-ready workforce capable of navigating the challenges of a dynamic digital economy.

Salima Gutieva, Visa’s VP and Country Manager for UAE, commented: “We are proud to partner with ADGM Academy, reaffirming Visa’s commitment to the UAE and Abu Dhabi’s vision of a diversified, knowledge economy. By bringing our expertise in payments, cybersecurity, and fintech innovation, we aim to empower financial sector professionals to shape the UAE’s financial future. This collaboration exemplifies the power of public-private partnerships aligned with national goals to transform economies for the benefit of residents, businesses and communities. Through this alliance, Visa remains dedicated to advancing the UAE’s digital transformation agenda and contributing to its growth and global success.”

Mansoor Jaffar, CEO ADGM Academy & Research Centre, said: "This partnership with Visa marks a pivotal moment in our shared mission to drive innovation, enhance professional expertise, and contribute to the UAE’s vision of a knowledge-based, digitally empowered economy. By leveraging ADGM Academy’s world-class training and research capabilities alongside Visa’s global expertise, we are equipping the financial sector with the tools and talent needed to excel in a rapidly evolving landscape. Together, we are committed to fostering a culture of innovation, resilience, and sustainable growth that supports the UAE’s strategic objectives and strengthens Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading financial hub."

This strategic alliance between Visa and ADGM Academy represents a positive step forward in supporting the UAE’s financial sector, fostering innovation, and developing a skilled workforce. By aligning with the nation’s economic goals, the collaboration aims to contribute to the UAE’s ongoing growth and digital transformation.

