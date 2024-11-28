Global payments giant Visa has announced the 19 African startups selected to participate in the third cohort of the Visa Accelerator program - Africa.

Representing 21 African countries, the startups operate in various sectors, including embedded finance, digital banking and SME lending, and will get access to growth-enabling resources during the program.

This groundbreaking initiative connects Africa's brightest minds with experienced mentors, cutting-edge technology, and unparalleled investment opportunities.

Supporting the entrepreneurial drive of women across the continent, 85% of the startups feature female leadership, rising from less than 50% in the inaugural edition.

The Accelerator program, launched in June 2023, is reflective of Visa’s ongoing efforts to help uplift the digital economy in Africa, including a pledge to invest $1 billion in the continent by 2027 to help revolutionize the payments ecosystem.

Here are the selected startups: