Dubai, United Arab Emirates – VirtuWall, an innovator in immersive experiential solutions, in partnership with MaktabiTech, recently announced its joint venture, ARC Studios, to launch a state-of-the-art 3D animation powerhouse set to redefine digital content creation in the region. Based in Riyadh, ARC Studios is designed to spearhead immersive storytelling and high-quality animation, which is in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. ARC Studios is the culmination of a strategic alliance between VirtuWall and Maktabi Tech. The collaboration leverages VirtuWall’s expertise in experiential digital technology alongside Maktabi Tech’s leadership in audiovisual integrations, combining cutting-edge media production, real-time rendering, and interactive experiences to create an unparalleled creative hub.

Virtuwall is making waves in the Middle East’s digital evolution by merging creativity with technology to craft immersive experiences. The company excels in projection mapping, interactive installations, and custom visual solutions that engage audiences and elevate brand narratives. By forging strategic alliances with leading technology partners, Virtuwall redefines visual communication and sets new standards in experiential design.

“ARC Studios represents the future of digital storytelling in Saudi Arabia and beyond. We are building a dynamic, agile, and visionary studio that will redefine how brands and businesses engage with their audiences,” said Bahir Omar, Managing Partner of VirtuWall Company.

MaktabiTech, is a leader in audio visual industry, renowned for delivering tailored AV solutions that redefine visual communication in Saudi Arabia. Based in Riyadh, the company excels in designing and integrating cutting-edge systems for innovation hubs and experience centers. With a strong commitment to quality and customisation, Maktabi Tech empowers brands to captivate audiences through high-impact installations and interactive displays. Their forward-thinking approach aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, establishing them as pioneers.

“By combining technology, creativity, and deep cultural understanding, we are not just keeping up with the global digital evolution—we are shaping it.” Said Banan Masri, Managing Partner of MaktabiTech

As part of its expanding global footprint, ARC Studios has been featured at ISE 2025 in Barcelona, showcasing its content on the cutting-edge LED screens at LP Displays’ booth. This collaboration with one of the largest Chinese LED display manufacturers highlights the studio’s expertise in crafting high-impact visual storytelling optimised for large-scale digital displays.

-Ends-

About VirtuWall

VirtuWall is a dynamic Saudi-based company, also established in the UAE, specializing in cutting-edge immersive experiential solutions that transform the digital landscape of the Middle East. As pioneers in visual storytelling, they create environments and solutions that seamlessly integrate technology and design to captivate audiences and enhance brand narratives. Their expertise in projection mapping, interactive installations, and custom visual solutions caters to the specific needs of their clients, driven by a mission to revolutionize audience engagement with visual content.

Through strategic partnerships with global technology leaders like EPSON, Play Lu, and LumoPlay, amongst others, VirtuWall delivers innovative solutions that stay ahead of industry challenges. Additionally, their recent joint venture with Maktabi Tech to form ARC Studios expands their offerings into high-tech 3D animation, showcasing their commitment to innovative digital storytelling.

VirtuWall is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of visual communication, ensuring every project explores new possibilities and leaves a lasting impact. Their vision for the future includes making immersive digital experiences a staple in communication, branding, and engagement. Discover how VirtuWall can elevate your next project by visiting virtuwall.show.

Discover how Virtuwall can elevate your next project by visiting virtuwall.show.