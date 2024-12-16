Dubai, UAE– With over 11.93 million overnight visitors between January and August 2024, Dubai’s status as a top destination for travellers continues to grow. Virgin Mobile UAE is stepping in to make connectivity effortless, introducing a facial recognition system that lets tourists activate their eSIM as soon as they arrive—offering a smoother start to their UAE experience.

Virgin Mobile UAE has introduced a fully digital eSIM activation process. Tourists can now purchase and activate their eSIM as soon as they clear immigration desks or Smart Gates, enabling instant connectivity without needing to visit a physical store.

“At Virgin Mobile UAE, we’re committed to transforming the mobile experience with smart, customer-first technology,” said Rob Beswick, Managing Director at Virgin Mobile UAE. “This initiative makes it possible for tourists to explore the UAE with seamless connectivity right from the airport, allowing them to stay connected with loved ones, navigate the city, and make the most of their visit. It’s a step toward enhancing convenience while supporting the UAE’s vision of a digitally connected future.”

For tourists, it doesn’t stop at seamless eSIM activation. Virgin Mobile UAE’s unlimited tourist plan, starting at AED 220, keeps visitors connected throughout their stay with unlimited data and local and international calls—because we know every moment matters when you’re exploring a new city. By pairing connectivity with flexible plans, Virgin Mobile UAE ensures that travelers can get the full Dubai experience, all without interruptions.

About Virgin Mobile in the United Arab Emirates:

Virgin Mobile believes in making mobile better across the industry with the best customer experience, innovative products and creating a great place to work. Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company has launched Virgin Mobile as the first fully digitalized mobile service in the UAE, providing an experience that has never been seen before in the region.

Virgin Mobile is the second mobile brand to operate under the EITC umbrella, adhering to the rights and obligations of EITC’s telecommunication license while bringing a distinctly different offering and brand promise to the market.