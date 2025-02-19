Abu Dhabi – In a move that underscores its commitment to innovation and global storytelling, Viory, the video news agency of the Global South, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Sharjah. The agreement establishes a comprehensive framework for collaboration aimed at enhancing academic, professional, and research opportunities in video content production and broadcasting services.

Under the MoU, Viory and the University of Sharjah— recognized for its multidisciplinary educational programs—will collaborate on various initiatives, including masterclasses, research projects, and joint activities involving both students and faculty. Additionally, Viory will provide training in advanced video production techniques and offer internship opportunities that will help shape the next generation of multi-media professionals.

This announcement follows on from the of 14 different agreements signed by Viory at the Global Media Congress in Abu Dhabi, further cementing its strategic expansion and commitment to amplifying the voices of the Global South and the Gulf.

“This MoU marks a significant milestone in bridging the gap between academia and industry,” said H.E. Dr Saleh Taher Al Haj, Vice Chancellor for Community Affairs at the University of Sharjah. “By tapping into Viory’s exceptional expertise, we are empowering our students and faculty to develop compelling storytelling that truly reflects the world they experience today.”

Jairo Alfonso Lugo-Ocando, Dean at the University of Sharjah, commented, “This collaboration not only enhances our academic and research programmes but also offers our students and faculty with hands-on training in advanced video production techniques. I am thrilled by the opportunities this MoU creates for our students and the wider Sharjah community.”

Zulayho Siddikova, General Manager of Viory, said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with the University of Sharjah, an institution that shares our passion for storytelling and innovation.” Zulayho added, “The University of Sharjah is renowned for its dynamic, forward-thinking approach to education, which makes it an inspiring partner for Viory. This agreement not only strengthens our mission to deliver high-quality video content but also provides invaluable hands-on experience for aspiring media professionals through targeted workshops, research initiatives, and internship programs.”

ABOUT VIORY

Viory is the video news agency of the Global South.

Focused on empowering and amplifying diverse perspectives from its geographical, geopolitical, and developmental global heartland, Viory is a trusted source for vital news stories in and from the Global South.

From its headquarters in the vibrant Middle Eastern hub of Abu Dhabi, UAE, Viory’s rapidly expanding team comprises some of the news world’s leading industry professionals working together to provide clients with the tools, exclusive materials, and resources necessary to tell the full story. Its extensive coverage encompasses a diverse range of topics spanning breaking news, politics, technology, sports, business, entertainment, and more. Viory's library boasts over 160,000 videos, with approximately 50 new videos added daily. Additionally, its digital platform offers over 100 hours of live streams monthly, in six languages.

Sourcing footage from where stories break, Viory acquires and produces global and regional breaking news thanks to thousands of on-the-ground video journalists. This ever-expanding network serves unmissable content to everyone from international media conglomerates to regional news outlets and individual citizen journalists.