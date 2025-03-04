ABU DHABI - Viory, the video news agency of the Global South, and Abu Dhabi University (ADU) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore and develop collaborative initiatives in academic programs and research. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to fostering innovation and advancing educational excellence in the UAE and beyond.

The agreement, signed by Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University, and Zulayho Siddikova, General Manager of Viory, aims to establish a framework for cooperation in key areas such as joint academic programs, research and development, students’ internships and the organization of conferences, workshops and seminars. Both institutions will also explore opportunities to share resources and collaborate on community outreach projects.

The signing forms part of Viory’s mission to strengthen ties in the region and support the development of the media and news industry in the Gulf and further afield. It follows on from recent MoUs signed with the University of Sharjah and TRENDS Research & Advisory.

Commenting on the partnership, Professor Ghassan Aouad stated, “This collaboration with Viory aligns with our mission to drive innovation in education, research and industry engagement. By working together, we can create new opportunities for our students, faculties and researchers while contributing to the broader academic and business communities.”

Zulayho Siddikova, General Manager of Viory, emphasised the strategic significance of the partnership, saying, “We are excited to partner with Abu Dhabi University to bridge academia and industry. This collaboration will not only enrich educational experiences but also foster meaningful research and development projects that have real-world impact.”

ABOUT VIORY

Viory is the video news agency of the Global South.

Focused on empowering and amplifying diverse perspectives from its geographical, geopolitical, and developmental global heartland, Viory is a trusted source for vital news stories in and from the Global South.

From its headquarters in the vibrant Middle Eastern hub of Abu Dhabi, UAE, Viory’s rapidly expanding team comprises some of the news world’s leading industry professionals working together to provide clients with the tools, exclusive materials, and resources necessary to tell the full story. Its extensive coverage encompasses a diverse range of topics spanning breaking news, politics, technology, sports, business, entertainment, and more. Viory's library boasts over 160,000 videos, with approximately 50 new videos added daily. Additionally, its digital platform offers over 100 hours of live streams monthly, in six languages.

Sourcing footage from where stories break, Viory acquires and produces global and regional breaking news thanks to thousands of on-the-ground video journalists. This ever-expanding network serves unmissable content to everyone from international media conglomerates to regional news outlets and individual citizen journalists. www.viory.video

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions, translating the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research.

Established in 2003, Abu Dhabi University is a leading academic institution with campuses in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Dubai, serving 8,700 students from 100+ nationalities. It offers 50+ undergraduate and graduate programs across five colleges: arts and sciences, business, engineering, health sciences, and law.

ADU ranks 191st globally in the THE World University Rankings 2025, 2nd in the UAE and 172nd globally for its research quality, 1st in the UAE in teaching and 1st in the UAE and the Arab region in Business and Economics subject area according to THE Rankings. It is ranked 60th in THE Young University Rankings 2024, 89th in THE Asia Rankings, and 1st in the UAE for graduate employability. In QS World University Rankings 2025, ADU ranks 501 globally with a 5-star QS rating.

Committed to innovation and research, ADU collaborates with global institutions and holds WASC accreditation.

