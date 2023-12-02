ABU DHABI, UAE: Viola Outdoor, a division of Viola Communications and the leading provider of out-of-home cross-platform media solutions in Abu Dhabi, is utilizing space on its digital media assets, from bridge-banners and taxi-tops to the brand new digital totems and digital hoardings introduced across the city this week, to provide a city-wide platform of celebration for the United Arab Emirates as it marks its 52nd National Day on December 2nd.

Ammar Sharaf, founder and CEO of Viola Communications, expressed his pride in the company’s policy of community engagement, joining in as the whole country celebrates National Day, saying, “I am thrilled to announce this initiative, which comes in line with our commitment to reinforcing a spirit of unity. As an Abu Dhabi home-grown organization, Viola Communications has always believed in the power of creativity to inspire and bring people together in a reflection of the UAE leadership’s guidance, and by presenting the UAE flag as the first introduction to our new digital assets, alongside our existing bridge-banners digital network and exclusive digital taxi-tops, we are amplifying the true essence of our nation’s citizens, supporting their wish to express appreciation for the UAE’s leadership and celebrate the diverse aspects of the UAE’s heritage and cultural richness. We understand that National Day is a significant milestone that binds us together as a nation, and we wanted to contribute in a meaningful way. By launching the capital’s digital transformation mega project on this special occasion, we strengthen the sense of pride and unity among citizens, a value that we share at Viola, and by focusing our content on this National Day, we are honouring our nation.”

Viola’s digital out-of-home assets are highly visible examples of the company’s digitalization process across the capital and this week sees a leap in the expansion of DOOH, as Viola Outdoors’s assets now include digital hoardings and unique free-standing totem road-side displays, all of which are located in prominent areas across the capital.

For more information about Viola Communications, please contact:

Raneem Alsayed

Email: Raneem.alsayed@viola.ae