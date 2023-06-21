Dubai, UAE – As the UAE creates and attracts an ever-growing number of affluent individuals, boosting the region’s investment industry, two Dubai-based entrepreneurs have launched a state-of-the-art luxury service that ensures residents and tourists can protect their valuable physical possessions and their financial assets.

Inspired by the traditional Swiss private bank but updated with cutting edge technology to meet today’s expectations for convenience and security, Vintage Vaults is located in a discreet section of Mall of the Emirates. With seven sizes of premium safety deposit boxes, and flexible rental periods from 3 months to 10 years, Vintage Vaults makes it easy to safeguard jewellery, watches, documents, crypto codes and other important valuables.

Offering a unique experience that combines award-winning art deco-style reception areas with a custom-made reinforced steel vault, Vintage Vaults gives its customers’ unparalleled peace of mind. Unlike a bank, the facility can be accessed from 10am to midnight every day of the year, with options to move items in and out of the vault in person or using armoured home delivery services. Those visiting in person will benefit from private parking, a lift that opens right in front of the store, and stylish private rooms in which to access the contents of their box with full discretion.

“Our journey started when I tried to get a safety deposit box from my bank and had a terrible experience,” said Sherif El Haddad, Co-Founder of Vintage Vaults. “Once I’d waited six years for a box to become available, they demanded a huge cash deposit and then showed me a tiny box in shabby, unsecure room that was only accessible during branch opening hours. I knew I could do much better, and that others would demand much better too, so the idea of Vintage Vaults was born.”

As you would expect, security is of paramount importance. Not only does the Vintage Vaults facility benefit from Mall of the Emirates’ high tech protection measures, its own security measures include multi-stage biometric checkpoints, HD CCTV linked to Dubai Police, night vision cameras, motion and audio sensors, dual key locks, and security guards on the premises 24/7. Each box is automatically insured for AED1m and cover can go up to AED 5mn, so customers can relax in the knowledge that their valuables are far safer than they would be at home.

“Vintage Vaults brings safety deposit services into the 21st century with its premium services, and tailors them to meet the tastes and requirements of both UAE residents as well as tourists,” said Imran Khan, Co-Founder of Vintage Vaults. “We have attracted customers from over 80 nationalities, almost 70% of them long-term UAE residents. As personal wealth grows in and around our region, and as we expand Vintage Vaults to new markets, we’re confident that demand for our services will keep rising.”

Vintage Vault accounts can be managed online and customers must show an Emirates ID or Passport to rent a box. Memberships come in Standard and Premium tiers, the latter offering additional benefits including a private vault, a dedicated relationship manager, a gold deposit box, and additional nominees who can be given access rights.

Vintage Vaults with its unique blend of state-of-the-art security tech and luxury has managed to attract some of the wealthiest clients in the UAE. It has also attracted high net worth individuals globally that take advantage of Dubai as a key investment haven. The firm also now caters to corporates of different sizes and is continuously expanding its premium service offering.

