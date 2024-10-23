KSA – YouTube today unveiled new insights into viewer behavior across Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar at its flagship advertiser event, YouTube Brandcast. The data showcased a significant trend towards YouTube consumption on Connected TV (CTV) and highlighted the platform's highly engaged audiences, presenting opportunities for advertisers to connect with their target demographics across multiple formats from Shorts to living room.

Reaching viewers on every screen - YouTube’s in the UAE, Saudi Arabia & Qatar

YouTube insights indicate a shift towards an increasing number of viewers watching YouTube on connected TV in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, reaching over 12 million people in Saudi Arabia, over 2.5 million people in the UAE and 600,000 people in Qatar over the age of 18 on connected TV in May, 2024. This represents a substantial portion of YouTube’s reach in these countries where YouTube reaches 20 million, 7.5 million people over 18 in Saudi Arabia and the UAE respectively and over 1.7 million people aged 25-54 in Qatar.

YouTube also shared new insights from a survey conducted by Kantar that found that YouTube is the preferred platform for viewers in Saudi Arabia and the UAE across different formats. Key findings include:

A Loyal Audience: When asked which single platform they would choose if limited to only one for an entire year, viewers in both Saudi Arabia and the UAE overwhelmingly selected YouTube. This preference held true across all age groups, including Gen Z.

Strong Creator Connections: 85% of viewers in Saudi Arabia reported feeling a strong connection with YouTube creators, more than other platforms (78%).

Shared Experiences: Over 60% of viewers in the UAE indicated that they enjoy watching YouTube with family and friends, highlighting the platform's role in fostering social connections.

Supporting exploration & influencing purchase decisions:

The Kantar study further emphasized YouTube's influence on consumer behavior and the opportunity for brands to connect with new audiences:

Purchase Power: 86% of viewers in Saudi Arabia and 87% in the UAE agreed that YouTube plays a key role in their purchase decisions, surpassing the competitive average.

Brand Discovery: 87% of UAE viewers and 79% of Gen Z viewers in both countries stated that YouTube advertising introduces them to new brands and products more effectively than other platforms.

Commenting on the latest insights, Tarek Amin, Director of YouTube MENA and Regional Director of EMEA Emerging Markets said “A key element of Brandcast, is showing how YouTube continues to evolve as a platform, meeting viewers where they are and delivering content they love. The shift towards Connected TV viewership and the deep engagement we see across the region underscores the valuable opportunities YouTube offers brands to connect with their audiences in a meaningful way.”

Making it easier for brands to amplify creator collaborations

During the event, YouTube also announced the launch of the beta version of partnership ads, opening new opportunities for brands to connect with their audience in an authentic way. With partnership ads, brands can connect creator content to their Google Ads on YouTube, unlocking opportunities for better results. For example, it’s now possible to create audience data segments based on the views on the creator’s video. Advertisers can also unlock new ad formats, such as a co-branded format on DemandGen campaigns where a brand’s logo appears alongside the creator’s channel logo.

YouTube Brandcast serves as a platform to highlight the evolving streaming landscape and its commitment to delivering engaging content and innovative advertising solutions. In May 2024, YouTube reached over 20 million and 7.5 million people in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, with the average person watching over 60 and 85 minutes of YouTube per day respectively.