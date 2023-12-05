Dubai: A place that feeds the soul and fills your cup, Solutions Group, the region’s leader in hospitality, has opened the doors to Papas; its first of many Italian restaurants and bars, situated in the prestigious Intercontinental Dubai Marina.

A celebration of the vibrant warmth and wholesome embrace of Italy’s social and culinary traditions, Papas, which replaces the popular Marina Social dining space, welcomes the loud, lively fun and genuine hospitality of a true Italian soiree.

An every-occasion destination, the neighbourhood eatery is bright, homely, and honest, inspired by the classic Italian trattoria. Its bustling bar is perfect for that aperitivo, with, both, indoor and al fresco dining featuring breathtaking views of the glittering Dubai Marina. The 19th venue under the multi-award-winning group behind the much-loved Asia Asia, Ula, Lock, Stock & Barrel and KOYO, which, also, resides on the lower ground floor of the hotel, Papas love for the little moments and simplicity of life focuses on the ‘what is’, designed to bring family, friends and experiences together.

Perfectly blending the tradition with today, Culinary Director and Executive Chef, Robert Rathbone, and his exceptional team have created a feast for the whole familia, presenting a menu rich in history, and full of family secrets. Boasting classic Italian flavour combinations informed by seasons, and modern cooking takes on traditional favorites, food is its love language, made to share. Must-tries include the Panzanella, Nduja & Burrata Pizza, Veal Ossobuco and Sicilian Cannoli.

Curated as an ensemble of gestures that define a way of life, and hosted by those that feel like family, guests can expect a diverse lineup of weekly social happenings, including a ladies’ night with all the pizza, pasta and prosecco a girl could want, Friday aperitivo hour to kick off the weekend, and what is tipped to be the ultimate Italian foodie brunch, every Saturday, complete with limoncello, negronis and Aperols, of course.

Welcoming guests as they invoke a sense of warmth and intimacy through attentive, kind and nurturing experiences, Papas is your home away from home.

Open 6pm to 12am, Sunday to Thursday, and 6pm to 1am Friday and Saturday, Papas will officially open to the public on 4th December.

Reservations are now open, with an exclusive pizza or pasta dish and a drink for AED 100.

Bookings at: https://www.solutions-leisure.com/venues/papas-dubai/

So, we’ll see you at Papa’s.

Instagram: @papasdubai

