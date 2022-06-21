VFS Global now offers EVW assistance for applicants in six countries in the Middle East

Nationals of The Kingdoms of Bahrain and Saudi Arabia can now apply for an Electronic Visa Waiver (EVW) when travelling to the UK. Travellers can apply in advance from the comfort of their home, anywhere between three months and 48 hours prior to their intended date of travel, for the purposes of tourism, business, study or medical treatment.

Having extended to the two new locations, VFS Global now offers EVW assistance in six countries in the GCC - Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

With an EVW, travellers visiting the UK for up to six months need no longer apply for a visit visa, enroll biometrics at the Visa Application Centre, or hand in their passports in advance for processing. Customers can provide their information, upload their travel documents, and make the fee payment online. With its trained professionals VFS Global can provide assistance in completing the EVW application .

Atul Marwah, Head–Middle East & North Africa, VFS Global, said, “VFS Global is excited to roll out the EVW service in a further two countries in the Middle East, and we thank UKVI for their continued faith in us. The Kingdoms of Bahrain and Saudi Arabia remain key source markets for the UK, and this service is ideal for travellers looking to visit the country for a short term, while providing them an easier, more cost-effective, and convenient visa application journey.”

About VFS Global:

VFS Global is the world's largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions. VFS Global is the trusted partner of 64 client governments, operating a global network with more than 3,500 Application Centres in 141 countries. The company has processed over 241 million applications since its inception in 2001. The company manages non-judgmental and administrative tasks related to applications for visa, passport, and consular services for its client governments, enabling them to focus entirely on the critical assessment task. VFS Global has its headquarters in Zurich/Switzerland and Dubai/United Arab Emirates.

VFS Global is majority-owned by funds managed by Blackstone, the world’s largest alternative asset manager. Blackstone seeks to create positive economic impact and long-term value for their investors, the companies in which they invest, and the communities in which they work. Blackstone’s USD 915 billion in assets under management include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, infrastructure, life sciences, growth equity, opportunistic, non-investment grade credit, real assets, and secondary funds, all on a global basis. The Swiss-based Kuoni and Hugentobler Foundation and EQT, a global investment organisation, headquartered in Stockholm/Sweden, hold minority stakes in VFS Global.