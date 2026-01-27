Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global leader in critical digital infrastructure, will showcase its advanced AI-ready portfolio at the upcoming Data Center Nation Riyadh on January 28 in Saudi Arabia, participating as a Platinum Sponsor alongside its long-standing partner Mohammed Mansour Al-Rumaih (MMR KSA). Targeting data center leaders, the event brings together the Kingdom’s most influential voices shaping the future of AI-driven digital infrastructure.

Vertiv’s participation underscores its deep engagement with the Saudi market, with many of its key customers, consultants, and regional partners attending the event. Through its Conference and Expo format, Data Center Nation Riyadh established itself as one of the Kingdom's most important platforms dedicated to AI infrastructure and advanced data center development in its inaugural year in 2025.

As AI workloads drive unprecedented power density and thermal requirements, Vertiv is highlighting its Vertiv™ 360AI portfolio, a complete range of end-to-end solutions designed to support AI and high-performance computing (HPC). Attendees will have the opportunity to explore a scaled 3D model of Vertiv’s secondary fluid network (SFN), a key component of the liquid cooling solutions specifically engineered for AI and HPC workloads.

The Vertiv’s booth Nr. 7 will also showcase Vertiv™ OneCore, the innovative prefabricated hybrid infrastructure solution, designed to transform traditional deployment models for data centers exceeding 5 MW. Built for speed, scale, and flexibility, Vertiv OneCore delivers a complete, end-to-end infrastructure architecture capable of supporting the fast-evolving demands of AI applications and emerging technologies.

A key highlight of Vertiv’s participation is the panel discussion “Empowering the Next Generation of AI Compute in KSA: The 1GW Paradigm,” moderated by Tassos Peppas, regional director for the MEETCA region (Middle East, Southeast Europe, Turkey, and Central Asia) at Vertiv. The session brings together the region’s leading consultants, customers, and partners from across the Middle East to examine how Saudi Arabia can scale toward gigawatt-class AI compute while maintaining efficiency and resilience.

Commenting on Vertiv’s participation, Peppas said: “We are delighted to meet at a time when Saudi Arabia’s AI ambitions are rapidly translating into large-scale infrastructure investment. Our panel addresses a critical topic for the region as it prepares for unprecedented computing growth, including how advanced cooling technologies and integrated infrastructure approaches can support the Kingdom’s ambitious AI requirements.”

Tassos added, “We look forward to engaging with industry leaders and experts to examine solutions that enable high-density AI computing while balancing performance, efficiency, and scalability. This conversation is essential to understanding both the challenges and opportunities ahead, and in supporting Saudi Arabia’s vision of becoming a global leader in AI infrastructure development.”

Rami Najjar, general manager of MMR, added: “As Vertiv's partner in Saudi Arabia, MMR is proud to join forces at Data Center Nation Riyadh to showcase solutions that are vital to the Kingdom's AI infrastructure development. Our collaboration with Vertiv enables us to deliver innovative technologies that meet the evolving needs of our customers, particularly as they adapt their facilities for AI workloads. The combination of Vertiv's global expertise and MMR's deep local market understanding positions us uniquely to support Saudi Arabia's digital transformation journey.”

For more information about Vertiv, please visit Vertiv.com/MEETCA.

About Vertiv

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to enable its customers’ vital applications to run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today’s data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Westerville, Ohio, USA, Vertiv does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit Vertiv.com.

Forward-looking statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27 of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. These statements are only a prediction. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements set forth herein. Readers are referred to Vertiv’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for a discussion of these and other important risk factors concerning Vertiv and its operations. Those risk factors and risks could cause actual results to differ materially from historical performance . Vertiv is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Relations

Mohamad El Fil

BEYOND Marketing & Communications

​​​​​​​mohamad@beyondgcc.com