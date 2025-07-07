Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global leader in critical digital infrastructure, organised and presented a high-impact switchgear and busbar training event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in collaboration with local partners Mohammed Mansour Al-Rumaih (MMR KSA), a subsidiary of MDS SI Group, and specialized electrical power distributor SBLT. The event provided background and education on the demand for resilient power distribution solutions, at an all-time high due to AI workloads and high-density computing, which are quickly becoming central to Saudi Arabia’s digital infrastructure.

The exclusive event brought together key stakeholders from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s energy, IT, and infrastructure sectors for a hands-on showcase of Vertiv’s cutting-edge low-voltage switchgear, switchboards, and modular busway technologies designed to power the future of mission-critical digital infrastructure. The knowledge-sharing sessions demonstrated how Vertiv’s advanced infrastructure solutions can deliver consistent reliability, scalability, and operational continuity, which are critical for supporting Saudi Arabia’s rapid digital expansion and its Vision 2030 ambitions.

“Our goal is not just to supply technology, we aim to cultivate smarter, more resilient critical digital infrastructure across Saudi Arabia,” said Mahmoud Abdelmoneim, sales director, Middle East and Levant at Vertiv. “Since Vision 2030 is the blueprint for achieving digital leadership, energy efficiency, and infrastructure transformation, our participation here is to forge lasting relationships that will help in achieving these regional targets.”

During the event, Vertiv experts led interactive demonstrations of the company’s key power distribution solutions, including the modular Vertiv™ Powerbar iMPB busway system. Engineered for flexible and high-efficiency power delivery in data centre and industrial environments, Vertiv Powerbar iMPB’s comprehensive low-voltage switchgear and switchboard technologies are designed and built to meet the highest standards of performance and safety.

“We are proud to collaborate with MMR and SBLT to bring our expertise to Riyadh,” added Abdelmoneim. “This isn’t just a showcase of innovation; this is proof of our commitment to local expertise, practical training, and on-the-ground support for customers. We believe that powering the next phase of growth in Saudi Arabia starts with cultivating the people and businesses who will lead it.”

The event also marked the growth of the company’s regional presence. With a fully dedicated team now based in Riyadh, Vertiv can offer responsive local service, tailored engineering support, and direct access to its global portfolio of power and cooling solutions.

Vertiv offers end-to-end solutions for critical digital infrastructure, including tailored solutions that meet the needs of hyperscale data centers and smart city development, which are among Saudi Arabia’s high-growth sectors.

“Our innovations in switchgear, switchboards, and modular busway systems are engineered to support the dynamic, high-density environments that are becoming the norm in Saudi Arabia’s digital economy,” concluded Abdelmoneim. "From grid to chip, our mission is clear. We deliver the resilient, flexible infrastructure that powers progress."

Vertiv’s switchgear and busbar families offer a complete, modular, and scalable power distribution solution tailored for critical infrastructure. Vertiv™ PowerBoard low‑voltage switchgear offers modular, compact, type‑tested designs and the Vertiv™ Powerbar iMPB busbar system delivers overhead, scalable power distribution, minimizing downtime and enhancing cooling airflow in dense data hall environments. These solutions complement Vertiv’s end-to-end power and cooling, IT management, racks, integrated solutions and services portfolios.

About Vertiv

