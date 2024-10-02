New Veeam Recon Scanner proactively identifies cyber threats by leveraging patent-pending technology and the largest database of cyber incidents in the world

DUBAI, UAE – Veeam® Software, the #1 leader by market share in Data Resilience, today announced the addition of new Veeam Recon Scanner technology to Veeam Data Platform during the VeeamON Data Resilience Summit. This groundbreaking technology, developed by Coveware by Veeam, draws on years of experience in cyber-extortion incident response and the largest database of cyber incidents in the world. Veeam Recon Scanner is designed to proactively identify, triage, and prevent cyberattacks, revolutionizing threat assessment in the data protection market.

"Protecting your organization from a cyber-attack requires a coordinated strategy. It starts at the perimeter and requires thorough data backup and protection. However, there’s always the risk of a bad actor slipping through your defenses. Recon Scanner provides added peace of mind by identifying adversary tactics, techniques, and procedures before an attack," said Dave Russell, Senior Vice President (SVP) of Strategy at Veeam. "By collecting and analyzing data proactively, Recon Scanner identifies unexpected network connections, unusual user behavior, suspicious file activity, data exfiltration attempts, and even potential brute force attacks. The unpredictability of dwell time —the period between compromise and attack—makes traditional threat detection and mitigation challenging. With proactive threat assessment capabilities integrated into Veeam Data Platform, our customers can identify and address potential attacks before they impact their organizations, enhancing data resilience and safeguarding critical information."

Cybersecurity attacks, including ransomware, have become increasingly pervasive, targeting both production environments and backups. Recovering from such attacks is more challenging than ever, highlighting the need for comprehensive data protection solutions. As part of Veeam Data Platform Premium, Recon Scanner offers customers the ability to identify threats before they can cause damage. By regular scans, the Recon Scanner recognizes suspicious activity and adversary Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures (TTPs), enabling organizations to take defensive and mitigation actions in advance. This proactive approach is a first in the industry, setting Veeam apart as the first and only data platform vendor to offer such advanced assessment technology, provided at no additional cost to Veeam Data Platform Premium customers.

Recon Scanner integrates exclusive proactive threat assessment technology derived from the extensive experience of Coveware by Veeam in handling thousands of ransomware incidents. It offers features such as automated scans, real-time alerts, and data analysis, empowering security teams to take preventive actions and improve the overall security posture of their organizations.

Veeam Data Platform v12.2, with Recon Scanner, reinforces Veeam's commitment to data resilience, management, and security. The platform provides organizations with the ability to protect, recover, and securely manage data across their hybrid data estates. Adhering to ZeroTrust Data Resilience and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s (CISA) Secure By Design principles, Veeam continues to follow security best practices, ensuring that customers can confidently operate their businesses while safeguarding their valuable data.

Veeam Recon Scanner application will be available for download starting in November. To learn more about Veeam Data Platform with Recon Scanner, visit https://www.veeam.com.

About Veeam Software

Veeam®, the #1 global market leader in data resilience, believes every business should be able to bounce forward after a disruption with the confidence and control of all their data whenever and wherever they need it.​ Veeam calls this radical resilience, and we’re obsessed with creating innovative ways to help our customers achieve it.

Veeam solutions are purpose-built for powering data resilience by providing data backup, data recovery, data freedom, data security, and data intelligence. ​With Veeam, IT and security leaders rest easy knowing that their apps and data are protected and always available across their cloud, virtual, physical, SaaS, and Kubernetes environments.

Headquartered in Seattle with offices in more than 30 countries, Veeam protects over 550,000 customers worldwide, including 74% of the Global 2000, that trust Veeam to keep their businesses running. ​Radical resilience starts with Veeam. Learn more at www.veeam.com or follow Veeam on LinkedIn @veeam-software and X @veeam.