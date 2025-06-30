DUBAI, UAE – Veeam® Software, the #1 global leader by market share in Data Resilience, has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Leaders Quadrant of the 2025 Magic Quadrant for Backup & Data Protection Platforms. This is the ninth consecutive time that Gartner has recognized Veeam as a Magic Quadrant Leader, and the sixth consecutive year Veeam is positioned highest for Ability to Execute. Veeam believes this consistent recognition reflects Veeam’s industry advancement and adaptability in a world that’s constantly evolving from the growth in cyber threats to the emergence of AI as a critical business enabler.

Why does this matter? Because every minute, somewhere on the planet, a business is fighting off ransomware, dealing with cloud sprawl, or wondering how to harness AI without jeopardizing its data. Over 550,000 customers, nearly 72% of the Global 2000, choose Veeam as their safety net and springboard at the same time.

“Veeam’s success is built on serving our customers’ needs and supporting them as their technology needs evolve – from delivering the most complete end-to-end cyber resilience capabilities to giving them the freedom to choose where and how to store and use their data,” said Anand Eswaran, CEO at Veeam. “That commitment to innovation, which has been at the core of our company since its inception, continues today as the world moves to SaaS and as organizations are incorporating AI into their core business processes. Veeam is the one-stop shop for keeping critical data safe no matter what happens.”

The latest Gartner recognition follows a period of rapid innovation for Veeam Data Cloud. Recent advancements include expanded protection for Microsoft SaaS environments, now safeguarding both Microsoft 365 and user identities through Entra ID. Veeam also introduced predictable, immutable offsite storage accessible to all Veeam customers, further strengthening defenses against ransomware. Additionally, new support for Salesforce ensures critical business data remains secure and recoverable across even more cloud applications.

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries, and Niche Players. The research enables organizations to get the most from market analysis in alignment with their unique business and technology needs.

About Veeam Software

Veeam®, the #1 global market leader in data resilience, believes every business should be able to bounce forward after a disruption with the confidence and control of all their data whenever and wherever they need it.​ Veeam calls this radical resilience, and we’re obsessed with creating innovative ways to help our customers achieve it.

Veeam solutions are purpose-built for powering data resilience by providing data backup, data recovery, data portability, data security, and data intelligence. ​With Veeam, IT and security leaders rest easy knowing that their apps and data are protected and always available across their cloud, virtual, physical, SaaS, and Kubernetes environments.

Headquartered in Seattle with offices in more than 30 countries, Veeam protects over 550,000 customers worldwide, including 67% of the Global 2000, that trust Veeam to keep their businesses running. ​Radical resilience starts with Veeam.