New Veeam Software Appliance empowers IT teams to achieve instant protection with Veeam’s fully preconfigured, software-only appliance, delivering enterprise-ready simplified deployment and operational efficiency, robust cyber resilience, and flexible coverage for workloads anywhere, from edge to Azure - all while giving customers the power to deploy on the hardware of their choice

DUBAI, UAE – Veeam® Software, the #1 global leader by market share in Data Resilience, today announced the availability of its first fully pre-built, pre-hardened software appliance: the new Veeam Software Appliance. Built to give IT teams instant protection without complexity, the appliance eliminates the friction of manual setup, OS patching, and Windows licensing. Delivered as a bootable ISO or virtual appliance, it runs on a hardened, Veeam-managed Linux OS, giving customers a secure, always-up-to-date foundation.

Unlike rigid hardware appliances, Veeam’s new solution is hardware-agnostic, letting customers deploy on their infrastructure of choice – physical, virtual or cloud – while still gaining the simplicity, resilience, and automation of a fully pre-configured solution. The result is faster time to value, lower costs, and no hardware lock-in.

Veeam Software Appliance is based on a hardened, Veeam-managed Linux-based “Just Enough OS” (JeOS), optimized to security best practices and maintained automatically – eliminating patching and configuration headaches while still giving customers the freedom to choose their preferred infrastructure. The hardware-agnostic design enabling the appliance to run optimally on industry-standard hardware or in a virtual machine ensures maximum flexibility, empowering organizations to deploy on existing infrastructure or their chosen platforms, without costly hardware lock-in.

“Our Veeam Software Appliance enables fast, secure, preconfigured data protection for every organization,” said Anand Eswaran, CEO at Veeam. “Whether you’re deploying a new data resilience strategy or expanding protection to new locations, our pre-hardened, Linux-based solution delivers instant protection and reduces ongoing management headaches, without compromising on security or flexibility. Unlike rigid alternatives that require deep setup expertise, the new Veeam Software Appliance runs out of the box, empowering teams to protect what matters most – their data – with confidence, trust and agility.”

Simple to Deploy. Secure from Day One. Manage from Anywhere.

Simple to deploy and secure from day one, Veeam Software Appliance is a software-only solution that gives organizations the flexibility to run on virtual, physical, or cloud infrastructure. With built-in immutability, Zero Trust access controls, and automated patching, it delivers robust cyber resilience immediately upon deployment. Designed to reduce management overhead, streamline compliance, and eliminate operational silos, it’s ideal for new deployments, edge sites, and teams that need fast, secure backup solution without infrastructure headaches. Uniquely, the appliance offers industry-first instant recovery to Azure – enabling fast, automated cloud recovery – while its software-only model eliminates hardware lock-in and reduces total cost of ownership compared to hardware appliance-based alternatives.

Key features of the new Veeam Software Appliance include:

Veeam’s first prebuilt, pre-hardened software appliance for rapid deployment and reduced risk

Hardware-agnostic design for maximum flexibility enables customers to deploy on their preferred hardware

Veeam-managed Linux OS (JeOS) as a secure foundation

Delivery as bootable ISO and OVA for maximum deployment flexibility

Built-in immutability and Zero Trust controls to protect against ransomware

Automated patching of JeOS and backup software

Modern web UI with SAML single sign-on

With this launch, Veeam expands its addressable market, empowering organizations to accelerate their data resilience strategies and reduce time to value, while avoiding the cost and lock-in of hardware appliances. Today, Veeam Software Appliance is available globally as an early release. Ideal for early adopters and new environments, and through a free 30-day trial option for new customers, the new Veeam Software Appliance now offers an operationally efficient way to deploy Veeam Data Platform Foundation and Advanced editions, with support for Premium expected in Q4.

Supporting Quotes and Resources

“Veeam Software Appliance marks an exciting evolution in data protection, setting a new standard for simplicity, flexibility, and speed. By introducing its first prebuilt, hardware-agnostic software appliance with web-based configuration and ISO delivery, Veeam is enabling customers to achieve rapid time to value and deploy data protection on their own terms - using their preferred hardware, storage, and cloud. In today’s world of distributed, ever-changing data environments, Veeam continues to demonstrate its commitment to meeting customers where they are, ensuring reliable backup and recovery in physical, virtual, or cloud settings. Veeam Software Appliance gives businesses more choice and control, amplifying Veeam’s reputation for innovation and customer-centric solutions.” – Jon Brown, Sr. Analyst – Data Protection, ESG

“The new Veeam Software Appliance is a significant leap forward in accelerating the adoption of on-premises immutable storage appliances and restore servers. By eliminating the need for a Windows Server license and delivering a self-contained, Linux-based, hardened repository, the Veeam Software Appliance provides true ransomware protection at the core for Veeam Data Platform. We’re excited to feature the Veeam Software Appliance on our latest SiloVault immutable devices. When integrated with Veeam Data Cloud Vault and Sure Backup in Azure, customers gain a seamless, end-to-end ‘easy button’ solution that empowers organizations to confidently defend against ransomware threats.” - Matt Bullock, CEO at Prodatix

“With the new Veeam Software Appliance, we can scale up faster and onboard more customers with confidence. It takes the complexity and risk out of deployments, and we’re committed to this deployment for our upcoming Veeam Data Platform offerings. The ISO-based deployment, with the potential for kickstart automation, means we can roll out appliances at scale with greater efficiency. We’re looking forward to the new update experience – automatic patching will help to further reduce maintenance overhead and ensure security.” – Edouard Kutchukian, Product Management, Infrastructure Products, Partnering & Presales at Datacom

“With the new Veeam Software Appliance, scaling our infrastructure and onboarding new customers has never been easier. Veeam Software Appliance eliminates deployment complexity and risk for Veeam Data Platform, making it a trusted foundation for our future offerings. The ISO-based deployment, especially with kickstart automation, enables us to efficiently roll out appliances at scale. We’re particularly excited about the automatic patching, which will streamline updates, reduce maintenance, and strengthen our security posture.” – Keiran Shelden, Infrastructure Engineer at REDD

"One of the biggest benefits of the new appliance is the built-in security. With most of the configuration handled, I don’t have to worry about missing critical steps or introducing security holes. It’s a huge time-saver and gives me real peace of mind.” – Scott Patterson, System Administrator at Winnipeg Police Service

About Veeam Software

Veeam®, the #1 global market leader in data resilience, believes every business should be able to bounce forward after a disruption with the confidence and control of all their data whenever and wherever they need it.​ Veeam calls this radical resilience, and we’re obsessed with creating innovative ways to help our customers achieve it.

Veeam solutions are purpose-built for powering data resilience by providing data backup, data recovery, data portability, data security, and data intelligence. ​With Veeam, IT and security leaders rest easy knowing that their apps and data are protected and always available across their cloud, virtual, physical, SaaS, and Kubernetes environments.

Headquartered in Seattle with offices in more than 30 countries, Veeam protects over 550,000 customers worldwide, including 67% of the Global 2000, that trust Veeam to keep their businesses running. ​Radical resilience starts with Veeam.